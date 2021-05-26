Neighbours Spoilers: Pierce Greyson Returns To Erinsborough
Neighbours spoilers and updates reveals there’s a familiar face dropping into Erinsborough next week, as Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) returns to Neighbours. Pierce left Ramsay Street six months ago, looking for a fresh start in Sydney. After his affair with his neighbour Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) was uncovered, Pierce left behind his broken-hearted ex-wife Chloe Brennan, (April Rose Pengilly) as well as his son Hendrix Greyson. (Benny Turland)celebratingthesoaps.com