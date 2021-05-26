COLUMN: Listen to your instincts, follow your gut

In his revolt against the authority of Moses and Aaron, Korach was supported by Dathan and Abiram and by On, the son of Peleth. The opening verse of this sedra is the only place where On ben Peleth is mentioned, and his name does not occur in the more detailed narrative that follows. Noting the absence of the name from the subsequent account, the Talmud states that On, the son of Peleth, was saved from the consequences of his folly by the wisdom and sound common sense of his wife. She pointed out to him that he had nothing to gain from rebelling because whoever remained the leader, Moses or Korach, he – On – would be simply a follower (Sanhedrin 109b). He took her advice, withdrew from the rebellion, and was saved.