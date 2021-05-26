Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New infections raise concern about spread of wasting disease

Huron Daily Tribune
 29 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is concerned about the deadly spread of chronic wasting disease after a number of cases from a Beltrami County deer farm were found in other parts of the state and beyond. A deer in the Beltrami County herd tested...

www.michigansthumb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Infections#Deer Farm#Ap#Cwd#Mille Lacs#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Vigo County, INWTHI

New COVID-19 variant raising concerns

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) -- Vigo County remains in the blue with COVID-19 case numbers. But officials want community members to remain vigilant as a new variant is picking up steam. The Delta variant is now present in at least 42 states, including both Illinois and Indiana. The CDC officially...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Just Issued Health Warning About New Disease

Just as one respiratory disease starts to fade in America—at least in some parts, while these states remain at risk—another has reared its ugly head, and the CDC just issued a health advisory over it. The agency is recommending expanded testing for "respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity across parts of the Southern United States." "Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms," says the CDC. "Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States." Read on for the new warning in full to see if you and your state is in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Duluth, MNPioneer Press

Testing raises concerns about lead levels in older Duluth homes

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson shared some worrisome news Tuesday about lead levels found in local household water as the city faces down the estimated $40 million cost of replacing all lead service lines in the city. “I want to start off by saying that the quality of...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Petssteadfastandloyal.com

A New Declaration From The CDC Raises Concerns

This past Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement that it will begin prohibiting dogs from over 113 different countries from crossing the United States border due to the concerns of a potential increase in rabies infections in the country. The new ruling will...
Warren County, PAwrfalp.com

NYSDEC Cautions Hunters About Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Deer in Warren County, PA

Area deer hunters are being advised to keep an eye out for Chronic Wasting Disease in deer now that a positive case has been found in Warren County, Pennsylvania. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Hurst said while New York State doesn’t have any positive cases, Pennsylvania first detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer in 2012. Cases have since expanded there in both captive and wild deer.
Blue Ridge, VAWSET

Poison Control Center raises concerns about Delta-8 THC

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new warning about a dangerous trend happening in Virginia. The Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health has seen more calls over the past six months for adverse reactions to Delta-8 THC, a substance extracted from hemp and marijuana plants or created synthetically. The...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Michigan Statefarms.com

Viruses Detected in Michigan Wheat

The Michigan State University Plant & Pest Diagnostics lab receives samples from Michigan wheat growers. Samples that are symptomatic are tested for several viruses; this work is supported by funding from the Michigan Wheat Program. Viral symptoms in wheat can include yellowing or purpling, flecking on the foliage, and stunting. Two different wheat viruses, wheat streak mosaic and wheat spindle streak, were confirmed in samples received this growing season. While the names are similar, there are significant differences in the biology of these two wheat viruses.
Animalscounty10.com

USFWS responds to concerns raised about grizzly bear family on Togwotee

(Togwotee Pass, WY) – Last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) along with other State agencies announced their plan to conduct targeted hazing operations for the remainder of June on grizzly bear 863 a.k.a. Felicia and her two cubs who have become habituated to the roadside along Highway 26/287.
Agriculturelabroots.com

Glyphosates Can Linger, Cause Plant Infertility

Glyphosate-based herbicides (GBH) are commonly applied to many outdoor environments and are widely used in agriculture and forestry. Scientists have now suggested that these herbicides can linger in plants and may have deleterious impacts on their health. The work, which was reported in Frontiers in Plant Sciences, showed that a year after GBH was applied, there were deformities in reproductive parts of a plant called prickly rose (Rosa acicularis).