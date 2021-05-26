Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee, OK

Central Oklahoma Little Britches Rodeo Association to host finals in Cherkoee this weekend

By Kelci McKendrick
Enid News and Eagle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Oklahoma Little Britches Rodeo Association series finals will be held this weekend in Cherokee. The finals will close out the franchise’s 2020-21 season and will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Alfalfa County Fairgrounds, 600-698 W. 5th. Each day should finish up around 2:30 p.m. and is...

www.enidnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Guthrie, OK
Sports
City
Cherokee, OK
County
Alfalfa County, OK
City
Enid, OK
Enid, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeos#Life Skills#Barrel Racing#Free Events#College Kids#Colbra#Nlbra#Britches Rodeo#Rodeo Secretary#Saddle Bronc#Racing Events#Flag Racing#Juniors Ages#Contestants Ages#April#July#Scholarships#Entries#Friends#Schedules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Easy Shrimp Taco's For Your Next Family Dinner

We are Raising Oklahoma with tips from OSU Extension Educator Jessica Riggin. Today, she's breaking down an easy shrimp taco recipe for your next family meal. You can reach out to Jessica for more tips at the Lincoln County OSU Extension Office, located at 811 Manvel in Chandler. You can call them at 405-258-0550.
Oklahoma Statecowboysrideforfree.com

Oklahoma State moves student seating onto floor of Gallagher-Iba

Oklahoma State students will be even closer to the action as it was announced Monday afternoon the Oklahoma State will be moving some of the student section to the floor of Gallagher-Iba Arena. In a statement for Athletic Director Mike Holder, he said the move was to bring the energy...
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Ole Miss men’s golf begins NCAA Regional play in Oklahoma

For the fourth time in as many years, OUR GOLF SONS are headed to the post season. The team has the chance to put aside a bit of a schizophrenic spring season and make it to a Championship that wasn’t even played the year before thanks to COVID. The NCAAs have been the site of much heartbreak and consternation over that time. Missed opportunities, late-round collapses, and even a gosh damn bird have befallen our heroes in the NCAA Regional round to keep the team from a Championship berth.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Baker, Heitfeld take 8th at state tennis

OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s Bryce Baker and Kaden Heitfeld both took eighth place at No. 1 and No. 2 singles at the Class 6A boys state tennis tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center Saturday. Baker opened the day by beating Evan Ivester of Deer Creek Edmond, 6-1, 6-1 in...
Enid, OKNews On 6

Carl Albert Runs Past Bishop Kelley For 5A Crown

ENID, Oklahoma - Carl Albert scored early and often in its 13-3 win Saturday over Bishop Kelley. The Titans have now won the Class 5A state crown in football, boys' basketball and now baseball this school year.
Guthrie, OKguthrienewspage.com

GHS graduation moving to the Lazy E Arena

Based on the current forecast of possible severe weather and heavy rains next week including. Friday, the Guthrie High School graduation ceremonies, originally scheduled for Jelsma. Stadium, will now take place at the Lazy E Arena. The arena became available recently due to a cancellation. “We are thankful for the...
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

First Black Cowboy baseball players honored at O’Brate Stadium

Donkor Khalid and Freddie Moulder chatted for a couple of seconds and shared some laughs as they stood out on the baseball diamond. It was like old times for the two friends, who both joined the Oklahoma State University baseball team in 1965. They just wanted to have fun and play for a premier program like OSU.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

EHS duo, Petka remain alive at state tennis

OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid's Bryce Baker and Kaden Heitfeld remained alive after the first day of the Class 6A state boys tennis tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center Friday. Both of Enid's doubles teams — Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 and Jacob Handing and Parks Phillips, No....
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Edmond, OKguthrienewsleader.net

Bluejays lose to Pryor 13-4 in State tournament

It was a rough afternoon for the Guthrie Bluejays on Thursday at the Edmond Santa Fe baseball field. The Pryor Tigers would jump out to a 3-1 first inning lead, expand it to 9-1 after three innings and cruise to the 13-4 quarterfinal win. Josh Rains, Guthrie's No.1 pitcher only lasted 2.1 innings giving up all nine runs before Head Coach Casey Porter went to the freshman Luke Hubbard who pitched a solid 3 innings of relief. The Bluejays could get no closer than 9-3.