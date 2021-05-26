Cancel
Baseball

Cougars claw Trojans 13-1

By Nick Carroll, Review Staff
Hampshire Review
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE SUMMIT – Jefferson is Jefferson. Before the pandemic, Jefferson was good at baseball. During the pandemic, Jefferson has been good at baseball. After the pandemic, Jefferson will continue to be good at baseball. With the Cougars setting the standard for excellence in the Eastern Panhandle, Hampshire always has a...

www.hampshirereview.com
Baseball
Sports
Martinsburg, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Bulldgs, Cougars begin regionals

Martinsburg coach Aaron Beiler thinks all of the pressure of the Class AAA, Region II baseball tournament is on Jefferson. At the very least, he’s trying to make his team think so in allowing the Bulldogs to relax. “I think Jefferson’s been the preseason favorite all year long,” Beiler said,...
Iowa City, IAkciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Clash With Cougars

It’s a road trip north for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams Thursday to meet Cascade. The Mid-Prairie baseball team enters the day with an overall record of 6-2 after a 9-5 win in Wellman over Monticello Tuesday where they were led by Aidan Rath, Vinny Bowlin and Collin Miller all with two RBI. Keegan Gingerich got the win on the mound with five innings of work allowing three hits, three runs, walking five and striking out two. This week, Mid-Prairie is ranked eighth in class 2A by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association. This year, the Hawks are hitting .358 as a team with a collective ERA of 4.07. Individually they are led by Kayden Reinier and Rath both at .462. Rath has a team best 13 RBI and five homers. On the year, Alex Bean, Cain Brown and Rath are all 1-0 on the mound with Brown yet to allow a run.
Sentinel

Vikings attack early, defeat Trojans

BELLEFONTE — Throughout its magical season, Mount Union’s high-powered offense and its ability to jump on opposing teams early carried it to the second District 6 title in school history and a PIAA quarterfinal appearance. On Thursday afternoon the Trojans couldn’t find their footing, as a big first inning by...
MLBLancaster News

Streaking Cubs claw Jays, Mariners

The Lancaster Cubs, their bats blazing, posted two wins over the weekend, June 5-6, to extend their winning streak to seven games. The 9-3 Cubs defeated the host Lexington Blue Jays, 13-3, and the Shelton Mariners, 14-3. The wins pushed the Cubs to second-place entering weekend play, June 12-13. The...
Sportscuse.com

Tooker and Trojan Open Championships

Aidan Tooker took 16th in Wednesday's 3000-meter steeplechase semifinal, missing the qualifying by four spots, but earning Second Team All-America honors in the event at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Teammate JP Trojan finished 21st in the 10,000-meter final to earn Honorable Mention All-America accolades. In the steeplechase,...
Minden, NEthemindencourier.com

First Bank Seniors Defeat McCook 13-1

The Minden First Bank Senior Legion baseball team rebounded from its first loss of the season on Sunday, June 13 defeating McCook. Minden improved to 9-1 on the season after traveling to McCook to take on the McCook Seniors handing them a 13-1 defeat on a hot day for baseball.
Miami, FLpanthernow.com

The Claw – Episode 7

There’s not much FIU sports going on, but it’s time we speculate on the upcoming football season in the Fall semester!. We also detail the Miami Heat’s first round exit in this year’s playoffs, and what they must do to get back to the finals!. We also provide insight on...
valleynewstoday.com

Trojanettes, Trojans swept by Griswold

The Essex Trojanettes fought hard against the top team in the Corner Conference Friday, June 11, but dropped a 6-3 decision at Griswold. The Essex baseball team then fell 16-6 to the Tigers. The Trojanettes scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead, but Griswold came...
Basketballtrentonathletics.com

TRENTON TROJANS GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP

Trenton Girls Basketball Camp. Girls entering the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade next school year are eligible to participate. The camp will be at Arthurs Middle School on July 26, 27, 28, and 29. Please see the attached flyer for all of the information.
Covington, INDanville Commercial-News

Trojan duo falls in quarters

INDIANAPOLIS — The Covington doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor fought to the end on Friday. The duo lost for the first time this season 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) in a IHSAA semifinal to Delta’s Tynan Dishman and Maggie Manor. “After the first set, we had a couple of...
Sportsmidnorthmonitor.com

Another Kovacs joins Cougars

Sault native Bronson Kovacs is joining the women’s hockey program at Sault College as an assistant coach for the 2021-2022 season. The Cougars head coach is Brianne Veale. A Sault native, Kovacs played six professional seasons in Europe, winning a Hungarian Cup title and an Erste Liga championship, while representing Hungary in international events 11 times.
GolfNews Channel Nebraska

Cougar Notes: The Legends win Cougar Golf Classic

Eighteen teams competed in the WNCC Cougar Golf Classic on Saturday and a familiar grouping returned back to the top after a 3-year hiatus when The Legends captured the Cougar Golf Classic overall title at Monument Shadows Golf Course. The Legends made up of Mike “Dingus” McKee, KC McKee, Ethan...
Sportssportswar.com

Cougar fight

I like it. But it looks like it has been neglected. Would need some serious -- Seattle .Hoo 06/19/2021 5:28PM. Nice property, but damn, that pool needs a little sprucing up -- BocaHoo91 06/18/2021 9:22PM. If 365 sabre-ites got together and bought it, we could each stay there -- HooInDE...
Pullman, WAMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Two Cougars compete in Olympic trials

OMAHA, Neb. — A pair of Washington State swimmers competed in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials, which took place June 4-7 at the CHI Health Center Omaha. Senior Taylor McCoy, a former standout at Pullman High School, placed fourth in the 200 meter backstroke with a time of 2:14.82.
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Trojans earn all-OVC honors

PORTSMOUTH — This season, the softball and baseballers — and tracksters — of the Ohio Valley Conference got to compete. And, this season saw what the young Portsmouth Trojan teams had up and coming —and what they could do now. With the release of the 2021 all-OVC squads on Wednesday,...
Ackley, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Cougars get in line

It will be years before South Hardin’s 6-1 over AGWSR in Ackley Thursday night was a fluke or not. The last time the Tigers won there was 2010. Since 2009, the Cougars were 20-1 against them. The eye test says it’s not a fluke. Offensively the visitors erupted for five...
Burlington, COburlington-record.com

Cougars track second at Elizabeth

In what could be considered their strongest performance of the season, the Burlington Cougars track team placed second at the Rumble On the Divide at Elizabeth late last week. The Cougars scored 79 points, trailing only Eagle Valley with 88.5. Among the girls, Burlington was ninth with 33 points, while Elizabeth won with 131.5.
Lubbock, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Beck Ks 13, Stanford routs Tech in Game 1

LUBBOCK— Brendan Beck set a career high with 13 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings, Christian Robinson had four RBI, and Stanford beat Texas Tech 15-3 on Friday in Lubbock Super Regional to begin a best-of-three series. Stanford (37-15) is seeking its first appearance in the College World Series since 2008....
BaseballWAAY-TV

Small dominates as Shuckers crush Trash Pandas 13-1

For the second night in a row, The Rocket City Trash Pandas were blown out by one of the worst teams in Double-A South baseball. On Friday, the Biloxi Shuckers dominated Rocket City 13-1. Similar to Thursday’s loss, the Trash Pandas lone run came in the ninth inning -- this time off the bat of Izzy Wilson.