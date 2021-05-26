Cougars claw Trojans 13-1

It’s a road trip north for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams Thursday to meet Cascade. The Mid-Prairie baseball team enters the day with an overall record of 6-2 after a 9-5 win in Wellman over Monticello Tuesday where they were led by Aidan Rath, Vinny Bowlin and Collin Miller all with two RBI. Keegan Gingerich got the win on the mound with five innings of work allowing three hits, three runs, walking five and striking out two. This week, Mid-Prairie is ranked eighth in class 2A by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association. This year, the Hawks are hitting .358 as a team with a collective ERA of 4.07. Individually they are led by Kayden Reinier and Rath both at .462. Rath has a team best 13 RBI and five homers. On the year, Alex Bean, Cain Brown and Rath are all 1-0 on the mound with Brown yet to allow a run.