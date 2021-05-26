Cancel
Turning To Comedy To Make The Case For Vaccinations: Why Nick Offerman & ‘SNL’ Might Cut Through The Noise Of Misinformation

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the House Energy & Commerce subcommittee meets on Wednesday for an oversight hearing titled “A Shot At Normalcy: Building Covid-19 Vaccine Confidence,” one of the witnesses will be none other than Nick Offerman, identified as an “actor and woodworker.”. The former Parks & Recreation star, who played Libertarian Ron...

