For nearly 10 years, James “Jim” Walker has been an unsung hero of Conroe’s Lone Star Monument & Historical Flag Park. When the park was in its formation, he researched which flags would be appropriate to be flown in the park. Once the Flag Park was dedicated in April 2011, he was a caretaker of the flags, replacing them when needed and lowering them in inclement weather or in times deemed appropriate to lower the flags. He also served as a docent at the park, giving tours for visiting tourist groups.