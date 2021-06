Luxury, it seems, is becoming more of a factor in the world of utility vehicles. Once considered a backburner item in the minds of mainstream utility buyers, the ability to have more coddling features has rapidly morphed into a key SUV keystone. But which SUV can play the role of value-focused luxury entry best? To find out, we picked two SUVs (the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium and the 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature) and put them through a battery of tests to try and find out which one reigns supreme? Both have benefited from minor updates since their last battle, and we wanted to see if some of these updates have helped shift the tides of war for both of these SUVs.