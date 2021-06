The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard today in San Jose, Costa Rica. Secretary Blinken and Secretary Ebrard discussed continued cooperation between the United States and Mexico on a variety of issues to promote the prosperity and security of both nations. Secretary Blinken thanked Secretary Ebrard for the Mexican government’s continued collaboration on addressing the root causes of irregular migration in the region. The two leaders also discussed progress towards addressing COVID-19 and economic recovery, as well as issues related to regional democracy and governance, and security.