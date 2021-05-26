buddy.not.bud Captures the Sound of Gentrification on Uproot City

When Payton Johnson, better known in the local music scene as buddy.not.bud, left Denver for New York City back in 2017, he knew that he’d eventually be returning to a city unlike the one he left. The extent of that change, however, rendered him speechless on arrival. While there is no word in English to describe homesickness for a home disappearing, saudade – a Portuguese assurance that the thing you feel nostalgic for will never come back – is a close approximation. Music, Johnson’s own second language, is his chosen medium to describe his loss.