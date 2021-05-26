Tata Nexon, Altroz Voice Assistance Feature Update To Include Indian Languages
Currently, selected trims of Nexon and Altroz offer voice assistance features with Hinglish inputs. Voice-activated commands are surely one of the most desirable creature comforts a car owner seeks in this modern age. However, it is still a very novice technology as limited options of input language causes barriers. In recent times, automakers have tried providing solutions that allow the use of vernaculars as an option.