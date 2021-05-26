Tata Nexon, Altroz Voice Assistance Feature Update To Include Indian Languages

The Google I/O 2021 keynote was a success. By now, you’ve probably heard of a lot of things from Android 12 Beta 1 to Wear OS and the fact that Google has added the best of Samsung’s Tizen to come up with a unified platform. New privacy and security tools have also been introduced. Now we’re learning more about the Google Assistant that will be available soon on more devices. For developers and OEMs, Google has also shared new features and tools that will help you come up with new devices and apps.