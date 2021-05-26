Miss Hokusai Anime Film Streams on Crave on June 4

"I knew right away he was the one." Totem Films has released the first promo trailer for a Czech animated film titled My Sunny Maad, premiering at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival coming up this month. It's still seeking distribution, but with a premiere soon it should get some extra attention. The story is about a Czech woman who falls in love with an Afghan man and then follows him to post-Taliban Afghanistan, where she has no idea of the life that awaits her or the family she is about to join. A "culture shock" story based around love and how we just need to open our eyes to other cultures to understand them. Featuring the voices of Zuzana Stivínová, Martha Issová, Hynek Čermák, and Ivan Trojan. My goodness, this looks like a really lovely story, and the hand-drawn animation is gorgeous, of course. I'm hoping this finds international distribution soon after premiering at Annecy as it looks like the whole world deserves to see this story told.