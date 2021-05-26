Cancel
Miss Hokusai Anime Film Streams on Crave on June 4

By May 26, 06:00
Anime News Network
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian television and streaming service Crave will begin streaming Production I.G's Miss Hokusai film on June 4. Additionally, the TV Passport website is listing that the film will air on Starz 1 in Canada on June 5 at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Annecy-winning director Keiichi Hara (Summer Days with Coo, Colorful)...

www.animenewsnetwork.com
