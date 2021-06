The most popular online streaming platform has had a long history of big names in gambling – whilst a few years ago much of the focus had been around things like case and pack openings for the big names in Counter-Strike and FIFA, but there has been a shift recently with a bigger focus on slots and other online casino games as the most popular – there has been an uptick for real sport betting and gambling options too as some streamers have promoted things like horse racing sign up bonus or football betting options in the past, however these are much less common. Whilst for now there’s little ruleset or regulation around the streaming of online gambling, it may be coming in fast as growing pressure is calling for change following other recent changes to other categories too – so who are the best streamers to watch in the gambling category?