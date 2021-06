While the battle-royale world is still intoxicated with PUBG Mobile, the famous battle-royale game from PUBG Corporation, a new battle-royale game is now in the works. From the makers of PUBG Mobile and Krafton, the upcoming mobile battle-royale game of PUBG New State has already surpassed the milestone of 10 Million pre-registrations on Google Play. As we hear from Krafton, the alpha-testing will be on the new map of Troi. PUBG New State has now released a video about a field trip in TROI. We’ll take a similar walkthrough of the basic features of the Troi map in PUBG New State, different locations and more.