Sales automation platform RightBound nabs $12M

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRightBound, a startup offering a platform to automate sales processes, today announced that it raised $12 million in a funding round led by Innovation Endeavors. With the new capital, the company plans to double its headcount by 2022, hiring new positions at its offices in U.S., Israel, and elsewhere. During...

venturebeat.com
