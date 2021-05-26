Believe it or not, metro Denver home price gains in line with U.S. as a whole, federal index shows
Buyers trying to navigate metro Denver’s housing market this year can’t be blamed for feeling like they are trying to hitch a ride on a speeding freight train. The median price of a single-family home sold in metro Denver rose 23.2% year-over-year in April and 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. But those gains are based on the given mix of homes sold in a given month or quarter.www.denverpost.com