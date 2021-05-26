Cancel
Denver, CO

Believe it or not, metro Denver home price gains in line with U.S. as a whole, federal index shows

By Aldo Svaldi
Denver Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuyers trying to navigate metro Denver’s housing market this year can’t be blamed for feeling like they are trying to hitch a ride on a speeding freight train. The median price of a single-family home sold in metro Denver rose 23.2% year-over-year in April and 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. But those gains are based on the given mix of homes sold in a given month or quarter.

