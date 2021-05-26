City: Outdoor watering prohibited between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. beginning June 1

Kansas State University recognition through the eighth annual Kirmser Undergraduate Research Awards. In May, the award committee, made up of faculty from varying disciplines, rewarded outstanding undergraduate research in topics ranging from French to social work. Grand prize awards were given in three categories: individual freshman, individual non-freshman and group. The individual grand prizewinners received $1,000 each, and the group grand prizewinners shared a $3,000 award. Honorable mentions were also named in two categories.