Salina, KS

City: Outdoor watering prohibited between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. beginning June 1

Salina Post
Salina Post
 18 days ago
The City of Salina reminds residents that beginning next Tuesday, outdoor watering between the hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. is prohibited. From the City of Salina Facebook page:

