Sinéad O'Connor Remembers Startling Encounter with Prince: 'The Loneliness of Fame Was His Undoing'

Worldbuilding, Magic and Adventures: Let’s Play Dungeons & Dragons!. “Do you ever think about the math you used to be able to do?” One of the recurring observations made by the material scientists, astronauts, inventors, chemists, and conservationists featured on Diona Reasonover and Gillian Jacobs’ new series is how STEM subjects—despite the efforts of a lot of great teachers—are largely taught out of students as they grow older. In this enlightening, curiosity-piquing podcast, hosts Jacobs and Reasonover rebuke that trend by highlighting the work and opinions of STEM professionals who universally extol the virtues of incorporating scientific processes and critical thinking in all aspects of life, whether listeners wear a lab coat at work or not. At first glance, that premise might sound like an intentional clash of left-brain and right-brain types, where the actor hosts supplant charisma for bashful professional nerds; in reality, the deeply passionate, informed experts interviewed on Periodic Talks are more than happy and skilled at translating and conveying the work they invest their lives in to general audiences. This week, inspired by a recent conversation with game designer Mitu Khandaker, the hosts take a “brain break” and geek out with a game of Reasonover’s beloved (unofficial) D&D, joined by Felicia Day, Erika Ishii, and Jasmine Bhullar, who provide all the creative fun you’d expect from professional storytellers. [Dan Jakes]