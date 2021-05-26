Cancel
Sinéad O'Connor Remembers Startling Encounter with Prince: 'The Loneliness of Fame Was His Undoing'

By Jeff Nelson
Cover picture for the articleSinéad O'Connor is opening up about a startling encounter she says she had with Prince. In her new memoir Rememberings (out June 1), the Irish singer-songwriter lays bare her life, from an abusive childhood to her rise and fall from grace — and all the sex, drugs and rock and roll in between.

Sinéad O'connor
Prince
Ciara
94.3 Lite FM

Sinead O’Connor Recalls Argument and ‘Pillow Fight’ With Prince

In her upcoming memoir, Rememberings, Sinead O'Connor opens up about an argument and disturbing "pillow fight" she claims to have had with Prince. In an except from the book (available via People), the singer-songwriter writes that she spent an evening at Prince's house after he invited her to come "hang out." She says Prince asked if she wanted a drink and then slammed down a glass, saying, "Get it yourself." He then started "stalking up and down, one hand rubbing his chin, looking me up and down" and criticized her "swearing" in recent print interviews.
Sinéad O'Connor Has A New Memoir ... And No Regrets

SINEAD O'CONNOR: (Singing) All the flowers that you planted, mama, in the backyard... MCCABE: Her story begins in Ireland, where O'Connor says she was raised by an abusive mother. Her parents split up when she was 9, and trouble soon followed. O'CONNOR: I was stealing everything that wasn't nailed down,...
Sinéad O'Connor revisits Pope picture 'SNL' controversy

Sinéad O’Connor reportedly is explaining why she infamously ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a 1992 performance on “Saturday Night Live.”. The Irish singer-songwriter says she’d removed the photo of the then-Pontiff from her mother’s bedroom wall after the elder woman died, according to an excerpt of O’Connor’s forthcoming memoir, “Rememberings,” published by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Ultimate Prince

Sinead O’Connor Thinks Prince Could Be Subject of #MeToo Moment

Sinead O’Connor, who recently recounted a violent experience with Prince, considered the prospect of the late artist becoming the subject of a #MeToo moment in the future. In her upcoming memoir Rememberings, O’Connor wrote about arguing with him on the night she’d been invited to “hang out.” After some angry exchanges, Prince invited her to take part in a pillow fight, but she said he’d placed something heavy in his pillowcase that was “designed to hurt.” She added that she’d had to make “a run for it” with Prince in pursuit.
Sinead O'Connor accuses Prince of worshipping Satan

Sinead O'Connor has accused Prince of being a devil worshipper. The 54-year-old singer was summoned to the late music icon's home for a meeting in 1991 after she had enjoyed global success with a cover of his song Nothing Compares 2 U' the previous year and she claimed in her new memoir 'Rememberings' that the irises of Prince's eyes disappeared as he guarded the front door to his property in Hollywood, sparking her fear that he was heavily involved in the occult.
Sinéad O'Connor opens up about rise to the top, career controversies

Jenna Bush Hager's June 2021 book club pick will transport you to the beach. TODAY’s Carson Daly catches up with Sinéad O’Connor, the Irish singer, who rose to fame with her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” but shocked the world two years later when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on “Saturday Night Live.” From her home outside Dublin, she tells Carson she “wasn’t never meant to be a pop star,” dishes on Frank Sinatra and discusses her new memoir, “Rememberings.
Books of the Month: From Sinead O'Connor's Rememberings to Lisa Taddeo's Animal

Sinéad O’Connor’s fearless autobiography Rememberings is a riveting account of modern celebrity and a deeply candid account of her own “trainwreck” life. The singer’s memoir also addresses the grim truths of sex and power in the modern world – a subject close to the heart of Lisa Taddeo, whose 2019 non-fiction bestseller Three Women explored female sexuality and desire. Her debut novel Animal, like O’Connor’s book, has important things to say about the mistreatment of women in a male-dominated society.
Rememberings by Sinéad O'Connor, review: An eloquent riposte to those who have misrepresented her

Sinéad O’Connor has always mined her life for art. Her 10 solo albums are diaries, their songs chapters. Outside of the recording studio, the Irish songwriter has never been coy about sparking controversy, from tearing up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live to her open letter to Miley Cyrus, in which she warned the young star that she was being exploited. A protest singer at heart, she sees herself as an accidental pop star who hurtled to unexpected fame aged 24 with “Nothing Compares 2 U”.
Sinead O'Connor reclaims her voice in the memoir 'Rememberings'

Rememberings: Scenes from My Complicated Life, by Sinead O’Connor (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) The Irish singer has been in the public eye since even before she ripped up the Pope’s photo on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992; her voice and persona reflecting a blend of ferocity and vulnerability that was always compelling and often controversial. She shot to superstardom, of course, with her rendition of the Prince-penned song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” In the meantime, she also became a high priestess, had a family, dealt with mental health issues — often very publicly. She writes about all of this in her voice — as well as about her childhood, the music scene, her struggles in the industry. Interestingly, she’s also — on the back of the obvious quality and insight of her writing perhaps — got a new column in Ireland’s Sunday Independent. Sinead O’Connor’s reclaimed her story and her voice.
Sinead O'Connor Remembers The Live TV Moment That Ruined Her Career »WhatNew2Day

Sinead O’Connor, 54, has reflected on the controversial moment when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on prime-time television in 1992. In an excerpt from her new book Rememberings, published by Zodiac sign magazine on Sunday, the Irish singer-songwriter explained that she has no regrets about the stunt that ended her career.
Sinéad O'Connor retracts retirement announcement

Sinead O’Connor has retracted her retirement statement just days after making the original announcement. Over the weekend, O’Connor took to Twitter to declare that her upcoming eleventh album No Veteran Dies Alone would be her last, saying: “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business… I’ve gotten older and I’m tired.”
Sinéad O'Connor shares thoughts on God and songwriting on The Blindboy Podcast

Prince Birthday 2021: Quotes From The Late Music Legend To Remember Him

Prince would have celebrated his 63rd birthday Monday. The American legendary singer-songwriter has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, won seven Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award (for the 1984...
Sinéad O'Connor says she's retiring from music industry

The Grammy Award-winning Irish singer performing as Sinéad O'Connor appears to be retiring from the music industry at age 54. "This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business," reads a June 4 tweet at an unverified account under the name Magda Davitt, which O'Connor had adopted in 2017. The account header also lists the names Sinéad O'Connor and Shuhada Sadaqat, the latter of which O'Connor had taken upon converting to Islam from Catholicism in 2018. There is a separate, verified Twitter account under her birth name, which she uses for professional announcements and which says nothing about retirement.
'60 Songs That Explain the '90s': How Sinéad O'Connor Turned a Prince Song Into Her Classic

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our new show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 32, which explores the history of the legacy of Sinéad O’Connor, her biggest hit, and how Prince factors into it all.