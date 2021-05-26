Cancel
Mental Health

Prince Harry's Mental Health Series Is an 'Important Duty' — But 'Another Blow for the Royal Family'

By Simon Perry, Stephanie Petit
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry is opening up about his mental health like never before. Harry, 36, appeared in the Apple TV+ five-part docuseries called The Me You Can't See that he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, where he openly talks about his upbringing in the royal family, how he takes after his late mother Princess Diana, how he's changed as a person since becoming a father with wife Meghan Markle and how much he's grown stronger mentally after years of therapy.

