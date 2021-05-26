Cancel
Buffalo Bills 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy almost any measure, Buffalo's 2020 season was a rousing success. Josh Allen took a massive leap in Year 3 and truly solidified himself as a bona fide franchise quarterback. Meanwhile, the Bills were able to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and were on the doorstep of a Super Bowl LV appearance, reaching the AFC Championship Game. While last year may soon be looked at as a clear turning point in the trajectory of the franchise, the Bills now need to look forward toward 2021 where they'll be raising the bar even higher than what they accomplished a season ago.

