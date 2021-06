WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Farmers are seeing a delay in wheat harvesting since it has not matured to where it should be at this time of year. Mark Welch, Professor and Extension Economist—Grain Marketing at Texas A&M Agriculture Extension Service, said Tuesday that wheat maturity should be at 40% this year but due to the weather conditions, the wheat has only matured 20%, half of that number. It’s important to mention that farmers heavily rely on the right temperature conditions for wheat to properly mature.