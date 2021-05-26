Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield has an easy solution to house its most vulnerable. Why not just do it already?

Sacramento Bee
 18 days ago

While California’s housing shortage, displacement and affordability crisis has persisted for decades, the pandemic has made it all the more severe in cities across the state. Now more than ever local elected officials must create and maximize every possible solution to make more housing available and affordable to residents of all income levels, and to house our most vulnerable neighbors living without homes.

www.sacbee.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
City
Georgetown, CA
Fairfield, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Prices#Housing Association#Low Income Housing#Public Housing#California Housing#The City Council#The Georgetown Project#Housing Action Coalition#Fairfield City Leaders#Solution#Housing Costs#Officer Housing#Community Leaders#Governments#Cities#Taxpayers#Elected Officials#State Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Mark Christian: Step up, Solano County Board of Supervisors

America is not — and has never been — a place where liberty and justice for all of its citizens has ever been more than an ideal. Perhaps more damningly, even this most basic of ideals is not shared by all. As individuals, we have a moral duty to step up and make things better. Moreover, we have a moral duty to demand more from our elected officials, and to demand that those who are unwilling to serve the public’s interests step aside and make room for those with the moral courage to act.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

City Alert: Fairfield seeks community input

Fairfield, California (Monday, May 17, 2021) – The City of Fairfield is seeking the community’s input on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program five-year Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is a five-year planning document required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to be submitted by all jurisdictions that directly receive HUD entitlement funds. The Consolidated Plan determines priorities, establishes strategic goals, and allocates resources for HUD funds administered by the City of Fairfield.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
PoliticsEureka Times-Standard

Capitol Tracker | Mike McGuire talks wildfire prevention at town hall

North Coast state Sen. Mike McGuire held a virtual town hall meeting at noon Monday to discuss wildfire prevention measures the state is taking. “Let’s be honest,” McGuire said during the town hall meeting. “Northern California, especially the North Coast and the North Bay, have seen some of the most devastating impacts related to wildfire compared to any other region in the United States of America. And what we know is the era of mega-fires is here. Thousands of homes and buildings over the last six years, since 2015, over 2.5 million acres have burned between the Oregon border and the Golden Gate Bridge.”
California StateHuffingtonPost

California To Keep Mask Mandate For Another Month

California will maintain its current mask mandate until June 15, when the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance, essentially allowing people vaccinated against COVID-19 to remove masks in most settings. In a press call on Monday, California Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Cannabis permits come back to Fairfield council

FAIRFIELD — The City Council will again take up the issue of cannabis retail and manufacturing permits when it meets Tuesday. The council approved preliminary permits to two firms at its last meeting, but also conditionally moved forward three other companies from which two additional permits could be awarded. The...