Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

U.S. Census agrees to provide Ohio population data for redistricting by mid-August: Capitol Letter

By Jeremy Pelzer, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Numbers game: The U.S. Census Bureau has agreed to provide raw population data to Ohio officials by Aug. 16, rather than Sept. 30 as the bureau initially insisted on, under a lawsuit settlement deal reached with Attorney General Dave Yost’s office. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, though, Senate President Matt Huffman said even with the deal, it will be a “very tight timeline” to pass redistricting plans (especially for legislative districts) that have the bipartisan support needed to last until the 2030 census.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
40K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Cupp
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Steve Chabot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Republican Party#Ohio Attorney General#U S Census#U S Capitol#District Administration#Senate President#State Attorney General#Capitol Letter#The U S Census Bureau#Gop#Peloton#Cleveland City Council#Firstenergy#Cleveland Public Power#Homeland Security#The Trump Administration#The U S Senate#The Washington Post#Ohioans#Amber Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Lawmakers seem bent on making Ohio a national laughingstock

Once again, the Ohio legislature has proven it is a training ground for prospective clowns. To even introduce a bill, much less hold a hearing on it, which would radically put the public health at large in real peril is beyond comprehension (“What’s more dangerous? Bizarre claims of magnets, or the legislation they support?” June 12). This also produced an ostensibly licensed physician, and devoted anti-vaxxer, to spout utterly ridiculous claims, straight from social media, which are laughable to any trained professional.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Absurdist anti-vax bill suggests we have few sane Republicans left in Ohio

I wish Rod Serling were here. Oh, he is. After four horrifying years of twisted “truths,” I thought there was nothing that would make me suddenly believe I was transported into some strange episode of “The Twilight Zone.” And yet, there it was: “What’s more dangerous? Bizarre claims of magnets, or the legislation they support?” on the front page of the June 12 Plain Dealer.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio reports 385 new coronavirus cases: Saturday update

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Health reported Saturday afternoon that the state has 385 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases to 1,106,796, which includes confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Seventy more Ohioans were reported to have died with the coronavirus Friday. The state did...
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

How one lawyer makes millions on Cuyahoga County’s construction projects

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County taxpayers might not know his name, but they know his work — and they’ve paid millions for it. Gund Arena, Jacobs Field, the Medical Mart and convention center, the downtown Hilton hotel, and now, a new county jail. Local attorney Jeff Appelbaum for decades has played a pivotal role in the construction of these skyline-changing projects, financed by hundreds of millions of public dollars.
Sandusky, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

The consequences of Cedar Point’s shocking $20 wage on Sandusky’s tourism economy

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Business should be booming this summer in Sandusky, as tourists return in droves following a year of pandemic-induced isolation. There’s a problem, however: Many employers can’t find workers to staff their restaurants and retail operations, forcing them to cut back hours and turn away customers or contemplate major wage increases they say they can’t afford.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Ohio StatePosted by
WGAU

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateCleveland Scene

‘Anti-Corruption Act’ Would Target Dark Money Spending in Ohio

Should nonprofit organizations that spend money on Ohio elections be forced to publicly disclose who funds them?. Some lawmakers say yes and are trying once again to change the state’s campaign finance law in an effort to make political spending more transparent. State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, and Bride...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.