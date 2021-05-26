U.S. Census agrees to provide Ohio population data for redistricting by mid-August: Capitol Letter
Numbers game: The U.S. Census Bureau has agreed to provide raw population data to Ohio officials by Aug. 16, rather than Sept. 30 as the bureau initially insisted on, under a lawsuit settlement deal reached with Attorney General Dave Yost’s office. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, though, Senate President Matt Huffman said even with the deal, it will be a “very tight timeline” to pass redistricting plans (especially for legislative districts) that have the bipartisan support needed to last until the 2030 census.www.cleveland.com