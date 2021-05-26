Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, NY

Get the shot, wear a mask or stay home

By Jim Franco
Posted by 
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwP6d_0aBqM9Wa00

Bright and early, I went into Stewart’s on Sand Creek Road on Wednesday, May 19, to get a cup of coffee and the generally good feeling I get right before having the best coffee in the Capital District was elevated exponentially by the new sign on the door.

In big, bold, red letters it read: “Unvaccinated Individuals Must Wear a Mask. In smaller letters it says “Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks, indoors or outdoors.”

I kind of smiled, took off my mask, shoved it in my pocket and walked into the store with a spring in my step. There were maybe a half dozen customers and three or four employees and, surprisingly, I was the only bare-faced person in the store.

It felt weird.

I may have gotten a dirty look or two, but I could have imagined it. I admit to being a bit paranoid but instead of putting my mask back on, I straightened my spine and had my hand on my cell phone ready to whip out my Excelsior Pass like a light saber.

Of course, the policy is nearly impossible to police unless there is a security guard type at each store checking paperwork but who cares. If someone wants to lie about being vaccinated and not wear a mask, who cares. It’s on them now.

Along with the majority, I wore a mask for more than a year. Not because I was afraid of the virus, but because it is what was expected to protect those who had reason to fear. And, it’s because I am a part of society, the greater good called for minor inconveniences like wearing a mask and who am I to argue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPOfV_0aBqM9Wa00 But now there is a vaccine. Three to choose from, actually, and as soon as I could I went and got my shots. I am fully vaccinated, and I earned the right to not wear a mask any longer. If you don’t want to get vaccinated for whatever reason, that’s your call and I really don’t care. Be prepared, though, to either wear a mask or catch COVID without any of the protections the vaccine will afford.

The sacrifice for the common good currency is spent. It’s on you now.

Just like it’s on you if you want to keep wearing a mask. Go for it. Just don’t give me dirty looks when I don’t.

Of course, there are those unfortunates who can’t get the vaccine because of one medical or philosophical reason or another. Thankfully, I have to think, those cases are few and far between and there is no single or simple answer.

For everyone else. Get a vaccine or wear a mask. It’s as simple as that.

It’s not like the government isn’t providing every possible opportunity to get vaccinated. There are mass clinics, pop up clinics, schools are offering it, drug stores will deliver the shot and in some places, like Albany County, professionals will even go to your house with needle in hand if you can’t get to a clinic for whatever reason.

There are no excuses outside of conspiracy theories and fear.

(As an aside, the best conspiracy theory I heard so far is that in a year the Moderna people will wage war against the Pfizer people and that will begin the end of the world. The observation was made in jest. Or, at least I hope it was.)

Outside of a surprising lack of participation, the vaccination mobilization is going smashingly well. It’s too bad the government, Gov. Andrew Cuomo in particular, doesn’t follow through and open things up all the way.

Why we have capacity and other restrictions in place, I really don’t know. For example, when the Albany Empire plays its first home game on May 29, the Times Union Center will only be 33 percent filled with a section for those who are vaccinated and one for those who are not.

That is just stupid.

The people who are vaccinated are not going to get COVID, or if they do it won’t be as serious, and the people who aren’t vaxed obviously don’t care if they get it or not so fill the seats and mix the crowd and let whatever happens, happen. The same can be said for other large gatherings, public or private.

It’s a different story for private small businesses. The state is leaving it up to them to continue the mask requirement or not and that’s fine. The business owner will have to make that determination on his or her own based on whatever facts, personal belief and economic data they choose.

It’s been a tough year, without a doubt, but we, collectively, are coming through the other side. It’s time for government to step aside and let people take responsibility for their own actions and decisions.

Yes, we will see the ramifications of COVID for a long time to come, especially on a number of economic fronts, but at least I can walk into Stewart’s to get a cup of coffee without having to run out the door in shame because I forgot my mask in the truck.

Jim Franco can be reached at francoj@spotlightnews.com or 518-878-1000

View All 37 Commentsarrow_down
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
569
Followers
472
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany County, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#The Long Way Home#Simple Things#Stupid Things#Covid#Moderna#The Times Union Center#Outdoors#Sand Creek Road#Coffee#Needle#Spring#Police#People#Jest#Paperwork#Albany Empire#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
Related
Albany County, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: What are your credentials?

Michael Hallisey is Spotlight Newspaper’s managing editor. Through his career he has earned New York Press Association awards for his coverage on education, local government, and arts and entertainment. Okay, Hivemind, I’ve got an important task in which I am in need of your assistance. What shall I wear today?
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

POINT of VIEW: The sheriff rides into Albany

Sheriff Craig Apple and his deputies are now in the City of Albany instituting what is essentially the broken window method of fighting crime. From May 25 to June 2, he said deputies pulled over 355 vehicles for minor stuff. But, that led to deputies making 36 arrests. I think...
Latham, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

North Colonie mourns, celebrates one of their own (w/ photo gallery)

LATHAM — An emotional, heart-warming, heart-wrenching candlelight vigil was held on the Shaker campus to honor Destiny Greene, the 15-year-old sophomore shot and killed last month in Albany. Family members, classmates and school and governmental officials spoke of an intelligent, kind, fun-loving young woman with goals and plans and tried together to make sense of […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Dept. of Health triggers confusion over mask requirements

ALBANY — A Friday letter from the head of the state Health Department pushed local school administrators to react through the weekend in order to clarify expectations surrounding masks in schools the following Monday. By Sunday afternoon, districts informed their families that their respective schools would continue to require masks...
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

HVCC to teach aeronautical tech at airport

COLONIE — Hudson Valley Community College will begin teaching a class in aviation maintenance in a hangar at the Albany International Airport starting this fall. The newly created Aeronautical Technology Institute and Aviation Maintenance Technician School will be certified by the Federal Aviation administration to offer degree and certificate programs, as well as non-credit and short term workforce training programs, to future and existing aircraft mechanics.
MusicPosted by
Spotlight News

Katie Louise, In the Valley performing at Frog Alley on June 13

SCHENECTADY — After voyaging across the country to follow her dream last year, Katie Louise is back in town for a show. The 23-year-old pop singer and retired classical pianist will perform with In the Valley at Frog Alley Brewing on Saturday, June 13. The show is free and will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Louise teased a potential collaboration between the two acts during the show.
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Schools: Wear your masks Monday

Editor’s note: Administrations from both Bethlehem Central and Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk had informed families as early as Friday that they would wait for more direction from the state Education Department before making changes to their virus mitigation policies. The previous version of this article did not make that fact clear.   ALBANY — A Friday letter from […]
Ravena, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Orphans No More: Sandra Flach debuts novel reflecting on adoption journey

RAVENA — Sandra Flach is, above all, a mom. The mother of eight — five through adoption — has her hands full at any given time. When she’s not tending to her large family, she’s involved in her church or working on her non profit, Justice for Orphans. The root of JFO, whose mission is to rally the church to serve children and families in crisis, is inspired by Flach’s own journey of adoption.
Albany County, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Capital Region Heart Walk and Run set to go digital June 6

ALBANY — The 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk and Run, a digital experience, will take place on Sunday, June 6.  Hundreds of walkers and runners have registered at CapitalRegionHeartWalk.org, built teams, fundraised, and will walk or run wherever they are to fight heart disease and stroke. Participants are invited to share their photos on social […]
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Public to decide referendum in Bethlehem General Election

DELMAR — Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven has already suggested holding the referendum in November to decide on the funding package for the proposed $5.2 million Delaware Avenue Complete Streets Project. All but $728,000 of the proposed cost has state and federal monies earmarked for the project. VanLuven shared the...
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Affordable senior housing project introduced in Colonie

COLONIE — A plan to demolish the Elks Club off Watervliet Shaker Road, or Route 155, and build a three-story, 125,600-square-foot, 99-unit apartment building for seniors was introduced to the Planning Board at its last meeting. The plan, proposed by Colonie Senior Service Centers, would offer “affordable” units, also includes...
Clifton Park, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Nomad Coworks opens in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK — As the world wakes up from its year-plus COVID-19 hiatus, many working professionals are finding their work situation taking on a more permanent status. While many offices wanted to see employees in person five (or more) days a week, more and more companies are now transitioning to flexible schedules or allowing employees […]