Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic coming to Jacksonville

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The skinny: The Icemen continue their playoff push with a rare Tuesday game, after taking two of three victories over the weekend against the South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades. ... The Icemen will be playing 11 games in 19 days in a tightly compressed schedule. ... Currently, Jacksonville (30-24-3-3) stands fifth in the East Division, but the third through sixth spots are separated by two points. Only the top four qualifiers advance to the Kelly Cup playoffs. ... Christopher Brown is currently the hottest scorer for the Icemen, netting seven goals in his last six games.