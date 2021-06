One person was killed, and three others were injured in two separate shootings in Tuscaloosa overnight. The first shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Tuscaloosa sheriff’s deputies received multiple calls about gunfire at the Branscomb Apartments public housing community on 60th Street. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said three people were wounded and one of those - an 18-year-old female - is critical. The two male victims are both 21 years old.