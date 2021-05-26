Cold, fast-moving water of Sacramento rivers can be dangerous this Memorial Day weekend
The calm water of Tiscornia Beach, where the Sacramento and American rivers meet, could be deceiving for many swimmers and boaters and lead to drownings. Even during a drought, the water in these rivers and others throughout the Sacramento area is still cold and fast. The water can easily catch anyone off guard. Sacramento city officials on Tuesday reminded everyone heading to the water for Memorial Day weekend that wearing a life jacket is crucial to keeping them safe.www.sacbee.com