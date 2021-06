To the doubters who still think roller derby is just a melodrama of sharp elbows and fishnet stockings, four-time world champion Loren Kaplan Mutch is here to prove you wrong. It’s Friday evening at Luuwit Skate Spot, out east from Portland, and across the silky-smooth pavement of the bowl, you can see the snowy shoulder of Mount St. Helens, and above that, clear cerulean skies. Dolly Parton is twanging on someone’s Makita Job Site speaker, but louder than that is the swoosh-click, swoosh-click of quad roller skate wheels rolling up the walls and tapping the steel coping.