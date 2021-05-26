Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

A lemur on my keyboard - Thai girl plays for animals in deserted zoo

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bt1fD_0aBqLkwJ00
A meerkat is seen as Seenlada Supat, 11, plays keyboard for animals amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a zoo in Chonburi, Thailand May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Dressed from head to toe in a bright green alligator costume, a girl was playing a tune on her keyboard in a Thai zoo, unfazed by a lemur climbing onto the instrument.

It was the latest in an unusual series of outdoor recitals at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, southeast of Bangkok, by 11-year-old Seenlada Supat, who says she wants to keep the animals company while visitor numbers are low due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

"I'm playing music to soothe the animals to help them feel relaxed and give them company so they are not too lonely," she told Reuters.

She said her voluntary weekly zoo performances were giving her a chance to practice before a live audience and overcome stage fright. "I wanted them to be involved with me while I'm playing music," she said, adding that it wasn't a problem when an animal jumped on her keyboard, like the curious lemur. "I don't mind, it's as if they're playing music with me too."

As well as ring-tailed lemurs, her audiences have included meerkat, hippos, zebras and a range of other animals.

Zoo director Tawin Rattanawongsawat said Supat's recitals were being well received.

"We noticed that the animals were reacting," Tawin said. "They became curious while others appeared to be enjoying the music."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Lemur#Alligator#Live Animals#Bangkok#Thai#Ring Tailed Lemurs#Hippos#Zebras#Khao#Visitor Numbers#Outdoor Recitals#Stage Fright#Meerkat#Southeast#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Music
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalspbs.org

A Wild Animal Curator Comes Home

This piece comes to us from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). To honor Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, WCS and Nature are bringing you nine stories in the fields of nature and conservation. There is a saying that you can’t go home again, but five years ago I returned...
Animalsnerdist.com

Baby Giraffe Discovering Its Shadow Is a Tall Glass of Cute

While giraffes are exceedingly majestic at an average height of somewhere between 16 and 19 feet—with their necks alone making up more than a third of that height—they’re quite goofy as calves. In a classic display of said goofiness, here is a baby giraffe discovering its shadow for the first time. And, it seems, attempting to make friends with it. As every baby giraffe seeing its shadow for the first time should.
AnimalsKTVZ

Animals at zoo enjoying tasty snack: cicadas

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — The animals at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore are eating really well these days — all thanks to the cicadas. Some of the animals are enjoying the cicadas like fine dining, while others are simply unimpressed. “It’s like a big snack bar,” the zoo’s assistant general curator,...
Animalsmelodyinter.com

Struggling Thai zoos sell animals, beg for donations

Not only humans suffering from the pandemic, but the animals incarcerated at zoos, too. Citing the lack of visitors, some Thai zoos are selling their animals for money while others ask for donations to feed them. Southeast of the capital, the Sriracha Tiger Zoo has announced that it wants to...
Lifestyleculturemap.com

Tiger Den ATX presents Passport Around the World: Spain

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tiger Den will present the Passport Around the World food and live music series. Tiger Den aims to bring the tastes and culinary delights from various parts of the globe over.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Hello possum: the New Zealanders keeping invasive marsupials as pets

The animals have a bad reputation in Aotearoa, where they are regarded as pests – but some say they are scapegoated for human failures. Maurice likes to stay up all night. When he finally settles down at 5am, he makes sure everyone knows he’s there – then he curls up and sleeps all day.
Animalsallears.net

Disney World’s Newest Baby Animal Has a Name!

Last month, we shared the exciting news that a baby zebra was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. The baby, which was born on the Kilimanjaro Safaris (some guests were able to witness the birth!), officially has a name!. The keepers at Animal Kingdom chose the name “Dash” for this spunky...
Animalsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Animals delighted Sunrise Children's Zoo is open

Jun. 5—WATERLOO — It's a horse race as to who is enjoying the opening of Sunrise Children's Zoo more — the kids or the animals. The zoo was closed last year during the pandemic, which meant the animals stayed on the farms with their owners. Patti and Brian Nie and Ron and Debbee Way provide animals each year for the zoo.
Animalstribuneledgernews.com

Zoo announces birth of endangered lemur, the arrival of a jaguar mate

Jun. 5—GARDEN CITY — It's been a busy week at Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo, which announced the birth of a critically endangered red ruffed lemur and the arrival of a new young jaguar. The facility earlier this month also welcomed a new endangered black-footed ferret on permanent loan. The...
AnimalsBBC

Mother cat and kittens found in Amersham bird's nest in tree

A cat has been found living in an old bird's nest in a tree to raise her own three kittens. The Cats Protection charity said the family in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, was also being watched over by a tomcat, which was "very unusual". The cats now have bird-inspired names and have...
AnimalsGarden City Telegram

First lemur pup born at Lee Richardson Zoo

Lee Richardson Zoo has announced that Sorsha, a critically endangered five-year-old red ruffed lemur who lives at the zoo, gave birth to a healthy baby on June 2. Mother and baby are both doing well. This is the first lemur born at Lee Richardson Zoo. This is also Sorsha’s first...