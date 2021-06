We've got a very hot day headed our way with air temperatures expected to climb to 90 degrees and the projected heat index reaching 100. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with occasional showers and storms. The coverage today will be around 30% and we'll see that climb to 40-50% tomorrow and into early next week. No days will have all day rains so no outdoor plans will be totally ruined but always keep an eye on the sky. If you hear thunder roar, go indoors. Highs will stay in the low 90s through the weekend with morning temps in the mid to low 70s.