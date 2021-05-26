Cancel
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 18 days ago

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the last game of their back-to-back match against the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Dodgers were on a roll since bouncing back from their skid, winning 12 of their previous 14 games. They are presently 29-18, half a match behind San Diego in first place in the NL West. A victory over the Astros in this game would earn them their eighth straight victory.

