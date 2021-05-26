Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Houston Astros Beat The Texas Rangers 6-5 Saturday Night. Luis Garcia got his first win last night as a Houston Astro with a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers. He struck out five Rangers over five innings on the mound. The Astros offense took care of the rest with good offensive showings from Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker. The bullpen struggles continued to maintain a lead, as Ryne Stenek could not hold it down for the Astros as the Rangers were able to get within one run. Luckily, Ryan Pressly was able to shut the door the ninth to preserve the victory.