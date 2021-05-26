Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Turkish BSL Fenerbahce vs Pinar Karsiyaka Game 4 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 18 days ago

Turkish BSL Fenerbahce vs Pinar Karsiyaka Game 4 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Pinar Karsiyaka are hosting Fenerbahce at the Mustafa Kemal Spor Salonu in Karsiyaka on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12:30 ET in Game 4 of this Turkish BSL semifinal. Fenerbahce bounced back in game 3 and took the win in another close and exciting game. They now have a commanding 2-1 lead and reclaimed the lost home court advantage. They need only one win in the next couple of games in order to advance to the finals where Anadolu Efes is waiting after sweeping Besiktas 3-0 wins in the other semifinal.

www.tonyspicks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Home Games#The League#Road Games#Pinar Karsiyaka Game#Besiktas 3 0#Pinar Karsiyaka 3 2#Anadolu Efes#Turkish Bsl Fenerbahce#Predictions#Turkey Date#Spor#Chat#Immediate Difference#Home Court Advantage#Fenerbahce Vs#Vs Pinar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAoddschecker.com

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction: Game 4 Odds, Picks & Betting

NBA Playoff Picks - Sunday, May 30. Time and time and time again, we have doubted these New York Knicks. That’s what happens when preseason expectations are so low, with the perpetually losing franchise tabbed by Vegas to finish with fewer wins than anyone in basketball. It was those low...
NBAtonyspicks.com

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The defending champions Los Angeles Lakers are hosting once again the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 15:30 ET in Game 4 of this Western quarterfinal between the 2nd and 7th best teams of the conference. The Lakers made the total comeback in the series, after losing the opening game on the road. They won back-to-back games and re-took the lead with 2-1 wins and the Suns are looking to even the series today and avoid the Lakers to get a commanding third win.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Game 4 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Game 4 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Celtics are hosting once again Brooklyn Nets at the TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 19:00 ET in Game 4 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the 2nd and 7th best squads of the conference. The Boston Celtics managed to bounce back in game 3 led by an outstanding Jason Tatum. They have lost both road games in Brooklyn and they cut the Nets’ lead into 2-1 wins. They have a chance to win the series today and avoid a disastrous Nets’ third win.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 4 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Game 4 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting once again the Utah Jazz at the FedExForum in Memphis on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 21:30 ET in Game 4 of this Western quarterfinal between the teams that finished first and eighth in the conference. The Utah Jazz bounced back after losing the opening game of the series at home and have won back-to-back games, fueled by the return of Donovan Mitchell. With a win in Game 3 in Memphis, they took the series lead with 2-1 and reclaimed the lost home court advantage off their opponents.
Basketballtonyspicks.com

Euroleague Final Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Euroleague Final Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Spanish FC Barcelona Lassa are facing the Turkish Champions of Anadolu Efes at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 14:30 ET Final Game of Euroleague Basketball. Barcelona eliminated the Italian Olimpia Milano in the semifinals, while Anadolu Efes eliminated the Russian CSKA Moscow. Both teams faced resistance on their way to the Final, as Barca won by just two points and Anadolu Efes by three, in two extremely close semifinals.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Indians Game 1 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Indians Game 1 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Game One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians will be held at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. The Blue Jays are 3-7 in their last 10 games this season. Toronto has won the first meeting with the Indians to a score of 11-2. Randal Grichuk made the first point in the 2nd inning of the game. The winning point was made by Lourdes Gurriel in the 6th inning. The Blue Jay delivered 11 runs, 15, hits, and 11 RBIs in the game. The team ranks 4th in the AL East standings with a record of 26-24.
Minnesota Statetonyspicks.com

WNBA Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

WNBA Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Lynx are hosting the Connecticut Sun at the Target Center in Minnesota on Sunday, May 30, at 19:00 ET in a battle between the best and worse squads currently in the WNBA. The Minnesota Lynx are the only winless team still in the league and are sitting on the bottom of the league table. On the other hand, the Connecticut Sun have lost only once in their seven matches this season and are first in the league.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Game 4 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Game 4 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Washington Wizards are hosting once again the Philadelphia 76ers at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 19:00 ET in Game 4 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the teams that had the best and eighth-best record in the conference. The 76ers destroyed the Wizards for the second consecutive game and got a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. They only need one win in the next four matches in order to advance to the semifinals and face the winner of the Knicks vs Hawks matchup.
Sportstonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Game 2 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Spanish ACB Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Game 2 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Gran Canaria are hosting Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria Arena in Las Palmas on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 16:00 ET in Game 2 of the Spanish ACB quarterfinal. Gran Canaria are 5-4 in their previous nine overall matches but 7-1 in their previous eight at home. Real Madrid are 21-1 in their previous 22 matches and have won the opening game of the series by 24 points and got the 1-0 lead. They are perfect on the road this season.
Violent Crimestonyspicks.com

Euroleague Third Place Game CSKA Moscow vs Olimpia Milano 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Euroleague Third Place Game CSKA Moscow vs Olimpia Milano 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Italian Olimpia Milano are facing the Russian Champions of CSKA Moscow at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 11:30 ET in the Third place Game of Euroleague Basketball. Both teams gave their opponents in the semifinals a hard time and managed to force very close games. Olimpia Milano got eliminated by Barcelona by just two points and CSKA Moscow by Anadolu Efes by three points.
Sportstonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Joventut Badalona vs Barcelona Game 1 6/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Spanish ACB Joventut Badalona vs Barcelona Game 1 6/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. FC Barcelona Lassa are hosting Joventut Badalona at the Palau Blaugrana Arena in Barcelona on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 16:00 ET in Game 1 of the Spanish ACB quarterfinal. Barcelona are 23-1 in their previous 24 matches and 10-1 in their previous 11 at home. Badalona are 4-5 in their previous nine matches and are 1-4 in their previous five matches on the road.
NHLoddschecker.com

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Prediction: NHL Game 1 Picks, Odds & Preview

Series Tied 0-0 It’s not an ideal scheduling spot for the Vegas Golden Knights. Less than 48 hours after finishing a hard fought, grinding seven game series against the Minnesota Wild, the Knights will head to Denver to face-off against the best team in the league. Colorado has been waiting...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves will battle at the Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 5:10 PM EDT. Washington is 4-6 in its last 10 games this season. The Nationals were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in their previous game series. The team ended with a score of 0-3 in the series finale, earning 3 hits only. Washington ranks 5th in the NL East standings with a 21-28 record.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Tigers vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Detroit Tigers will meet the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Tigers wiped out the New York Yankees in their previous game series. Detroit snatched a...
Sportstonyspicks.com

Italian Lega A Brindisi vs Virtus Bologna Game 3 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Italian Lega A Brindisi vs Virtus Bologna Game 3 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Virtus Bologna are hosting Brindisi at the Unipol Arena in Bologna on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 13:00 ET in Game 3 of this Italian Lega A semifinal. Virtus Bologna won both games on the road relatively easy and now have a 2-0 lead in the series before playing the next two at home. They have five consecutive wins and are 7-1 in their previous eight matches at home. Brindisi are 4-5 in their previous nine matches and are 6-1 in their previous seven road matches.
Sportstonyspicks.com

Russian VTB United League Finals CSKA Moscow vs Unics Kazan Game 1 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Russian VTB United League Finals CSKA Moscow vs Unics Kazan Game 1 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The defending champions of CSKA Moscow are hosting Unics Kazan at the Megasport Arena in Moscow on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 12:30 ET in Game 1 of this Russian VTB United League Finals. CSKA Moscow eliminated Nizhny Novgorod in the quarterfinals with 2-1 wins and Zenit Petersburg in the semifinals with 3-1. Unics Kazan eliminated Zielona Gora in the opening round with 2-0 wins and Lokomotiv Kuban in the second round with 3-0 and they have yet to lose in the postseason.
NBACovers.com

Suns vs Lakers Game 4 Picks and Predictions: Sundown at Staples

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns will collide in a pivotal Game 4 on Sunday, with L.A. threatening to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to the desert. Can Phoenix pull level and return home in a tightly contested series? Find out in our best free NBA betting picks and predictions for Suns vs. Lakers on May 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
NHLCovers.com

Islanders vs Bruins Game 5 Picks and Predictions: Rasky Business

The New York Islanders tied up their second round playoff series against the Boston Bruins and head back to TD Garden on Monday night. With the best-of-seven series knotted at two games apiece, NHL betting lines have the Bruins installed as -186 home favorites for this pivotal Game 5 matchup.
NBACovers.com

Clippers vs Mavericks Game 4 Picks and Predictions: Luka's Injury Hovers Over Game 4 Betting

If you think Luka Doncic’s neck injury has the Dallas Mavericks worried, his unknown status is a nightmare scenario for those setting the NBA betting lines. Oddsmakers know a Doncic absence would swing the Mavericks’ spread 10 or more points for Sunday’s Game 4 versus the Los Angeles Clippers, but the current line of Dallas +3 suggests that books expect the star guard to play. The Clippers battled back from an early hole in Game 3 to slim the Mavs’ series lead to 2-1, with the road team winning all three games so far.