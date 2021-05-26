Turkish BSL Fenerbahce vs Pinar Karsiyaka Game 4 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Game 4 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Washington Wizards are hosting once again the Philadelphia 76ers at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 19:00 ET in Game 4 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the teams that had the best and eighth-best record in the conference. The 76ers destroyed the Wizards for the second consecutive game and got a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. They only need one win in the next four matches in order to advance to the semifinals and face the winner of the Knicks vs Hawks matchup.