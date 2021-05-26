Turkish BSL Fenerbahce vs Pinar Karsiyaka Game 4 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Turkish BSL Fenerbahce vs Pinar Karsiyaka Game 4 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Pinar Karsiyaka are hosting Fenerbahce at the Mustafa Kemal Spor Salonu in Karsiyaka on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12:30 ET in Game 4 of this Turkish BSL semifinal. Fenerbahce bounced back in game 3 and took the win in another close and exciting game. They now have a commanding 2-1 lead and reclaimed the lost home court advantage. They need only one win in the next couple of games in order to advance to the finals where Anadolu Efes is waiting after sweeping Besiktas 3-0 wins in the other semifinal.