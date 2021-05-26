Cancel
Minorities

The New Covid-19 Hate Crimes Law Is Not Enough

By Michelle Liu
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 18 days ago
Over the last year and a half, the coronavirus hasn’t been the only epidemic ailing the United States. There has been a huge uptick in hate crimes, a disproportionate number of them directed at Asian Americans. Anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police increased by145 percent in more than a dozen of America’s largest cities from 2019 to 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. When the center compared the first quarter of 2021 to that of 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes spiked by 194 percent. Unfortunately, this is no surprise—a deadly effect of former president Donald Trump’s regular practice of whipping up his supporters over the “China virus.”

