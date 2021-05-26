Cancel
Master P is Honored With Doctorate Degree From Lincoln University

By Miss2Bees
thesource.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster P now has an honorary doctorate under his belt. The Hip Hop icon, born Percy Miller, received a doctorate degree from Lincoln University, which was the first degree-granting HBCU. “I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller,” he wrote. “From the projects to getting a...

Bullard, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Devin Andrews completes Trine University degree

Devin Andrews of Bullard completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Spring 2021 semester, earning an Associate in Criminal Justice. Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
Chadron, NEGuernsey Gazette

Rotz earns master's degree from CSC

CHADRON, Neb. – Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating.
Scranton, PASun-Journal

Jay college student earns masters degree

SCRANTON, Pa. — Derek Franchetti of Jay graduated at an in-person commencement ceremony May 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December 2020, as well as January and May 2021. Franchetti earned...
Black Enterprise

Jasmine Arbery Graduates With her Master’s Degree from Albany State University, Dedicates it to Her Late Brother Ahmaud

Jasmine Arbery—the big sister of Ahmaud Arbery who was killed last year while out jogging and being confronted by two armed white men—dedicated her master’s degree to her late brother. The graduate of Albany State University is no stranger to adversity. She was seeking to bring more attention to what happened to Ahmaud, while also using the hashtag #AhmaudArbery on Instagram. In May of 2020, ABC News and countless outlets reported that Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34 were ultimately charged with murder in Ahmaud’s case.
Canal Winchester, OHCircleville Herald

Locals earn honors at their universities

CIRCLEVILLE — At their respective universities, multiple locals have been honored academically for this past spring semester. In Searcy, Arkansas, Erin Booher, of Canal Winchester, a junior health studies major, is among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.
Wilkes University Awards Degrees

Wilkes University awarded nearly 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 74th spring commencement ceremonies from May 28 to 30. To honor those earning their degrees and accommodate their families, six in-person ceremonies for students receiving doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees were held during Memorial Day weekend. James Hollis...
Ottawa, KSOttawa Herald

Local students earn degrees, academic honors from Washburn

Washburn University announced local graduates and students who achieved academic honors. Nearly 700 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees. Graduates include: Sydney Dwyer, of Wellsville, with a Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant; Rosalinda Marquez, of Ottawa, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science;...
Local students receive academic honors from University of the Cumberlands

Several local students received academic honors from the University of the Cumberlands. Students named to the President’s List were Sarah Coffey, Lacy Cooper, and Skyla Lawless. Students named to the Dean’s List were Halie Dudgeon, Christine Johnson, Trina Jones, Sara Overly, Sydney Robison, and Whitney Wilson.
Edwardsville, ILadvantagenews.com

SIU dental school awards 56 doctoral degrees

The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine conferred doctor of dental medicine degrees on 56 students comprising the Class of 2021 during its commencement ceremony June 5 at the First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center on the Edwardsville campus. “Doctors of the Class of 2021, I understand that...
Orange City, IAClinton Herald

Education roundup: Evers earns master's degree

ORANGE CITY — Michelle Evers of Clinton was among 129 graduate students who were awarded a Master of Education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies May 8. Glenn Van Ekeren, a 1974 graduate of Northwestern College who is president of Vetter Health Services, gave the commencement address. Evers graduated...
Salina Post

Republic's Stindt earns law degree from the University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa - This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees under extraordinary circumstances. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to upend traditional educational practices across campus and the country, the 2020-21 academic year has been a challenge. Jarred Stindt, of Republic was...
The story of Brandon Warren: From inmate to achieving University of St. Thomas' doctorate in education

HOUSTON — “Transformation” isn’t merely a buzzword or jargon. Here’s a real-life example— Meet Brandon Warren, Ed.D. Warren has been an adjunct professor since 2011, living his passion of changing the lives of the incarcerated through education and helping ex-inmates successfully re-enter society. He is one in a million who experienced a remarkable transformation in his life journey.
Selma, ALSelam Times-Journal

Selma native earns Doctor of Pharmacy degree

A former Selma High School Salutatorian earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree last month at Union University. Martina Goings received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Union University on May 15. She also received the Award of Excellence in Clinical Communication. “This still feels so surreal, I am so proud...
Lincoln, NEYork News-Times

Nebraska Wesleyan University confers degrees

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 446 undergraduate and graduate students at its 132nd commencement on Saturday, May 8. Karen Linder, executive chairwoman of Tethon 3D, delivered the commencement address. Linder was bestowed an Honorary Doctor of Science degree. An honorary degree was also presented to former Lincoln mayor, Coleen Seng. She received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree.
Wauseon, OHNorthwest Signal

Capital University honors students

Capital University recently announced its provost and president's lists for the spring semester. Hannah Hartsock of Holgate, Payton Moyer of Archbold and Zach Basselman of Wauseon were named to the president's list. Elyse McMaster of Liberty Center was named to the provost's list for the spring semester. The president's list...
