Ina Garten’s 3 Ingredient Iced Tea Should Be Your Only Summer Beverage

Bud Light Seltzer has introduced its Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea Variety Pack and limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Mix Pack. Both variety packs hit store shelves on May 24. The Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea Variety Pack features four summer classics — Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Iced Tea, Tangerine Iced Tea and Apple Iced Tea — made with cane sugar and natural flavors. The new limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Mix Pack gives consumers two fan-favorite flavors in one single pack, the new Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea and Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, which launched earlier this year. The six flavors within this pack include: Raspberry Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Apple Iced Tea, Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. The new Mix Pack allows consumers to enjoy their seltzer the way they want, including mixing and matching flavors to create the ultimate summer drink. The Bud Light Seltzer Mix Pack will be available in 12-ounce slim can variety 24-packs, with each can coming in at the perfect balance of 100 calories, less than one gram of sugar and 5% ABV. New Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea will also be sold separately in 12-ounce slim can variety 12-packs and 25-ounce single cans (Peach flavor only).