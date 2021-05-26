Ina Garten’s 3 Ingredient Iced Tea Should Be Your Only Summer Beverage

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Summer is so close, you can almost taste it. With many people feeling safer about seeing loved ones in person, the next few months will likely be filled with tons of get-togethers and reunions. So, as you prepare to host again, I’ve been thinking ahead about ways to help make the next shindig go off without a hitch — and one thing that feels like a summer must-have is a countertop ice maker. You might just find this tiny appliance is the one thing your summer soirées have been missing. Sure, you could go the make-ahead route and fill your freezer with tons of ice trays, but those take up valuable real estate (as do enormous bags of ice from the grocery store). But with an efficient and space-saving countertop ice maker at your disposal, ice storage is one less thing you’ll have to worry about. From compact models to those designed to make the clearest, high-quality ice, find seven ice makers below that’ll help keep you and your drinks chill this summer.