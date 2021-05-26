Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Pusha-T Claims ‘They Won’t Publish’ a Children’s Book He’s Been Trying To Write For Years

By Miss2Bees
thesource.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you purchase a children’s book for your youngster created by Pusha-T? A fan took to Twitter to reveal that he reverse engineered “Keys Open Doors” from Clipse’s Hell Hath No Fury album with an educational twist for his toddler. “I know what it’s written about but when I play...

thesource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pusha T
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pusha T Claims#G O D Music#Book#Reveal#Song#User Thekolsky#Toddler#Countless Records#Keys Open Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
KEAN 105

Brett Young Is Releasing a Children’s Book

Before delivering a performance of his newest single, "Not Yet," on the Today show this week, Brett Young told the hosts of the show about an exciting new collaboration with his wife: a children's book. Promoting an upcoming tour and album, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, the country...
Books & LiteratureMarietta Daily Journal

Graham author Patricia Cook publishes new children's book

Jun. 11—Graham author and illustrator Patricia M. Apple Cook has published a new children's book titled "Mystery Rabbit." "Mystery Rabbit" tells the story of a group of rabbits that come together with birds, deer and other animals to set off on a quest for a special egg. By helping each other, the rabbits find the egg hidden away.
Books & LiteratureAPG of Wisconsin

Local author finishes children’s book—30 years later

“It’s about time.” That may well be what parents and children alike will say when they realize the book “Sunken: Shipwrecks of Lake Superior” has been written and released. This is the story of Chase, son of a wreck diver who, along with his mysterious friend, Bri, discovers stories about the various shipwrecks of the Big Lake across the centuries. They trek above and below the waters along the shores of Lake Superior to multiple maritime heritage sites.
Books & LiteratureEpping Forest Guardian

Mum publishes children's book Margot and the Magical Plant

A mother-of-three hopes to sow the seeds of children's love for nature with her first book. Jane Rhodes, 50, a part-time youth worker for Redbridge Council, has self-published her illustrated book Margot and the Magical Plant. She had long hoped to write a book and after she was put on...
Books & Literaturepncguam.com

Couple creates CHamoru children’s books

Isaiah and Jenny Diaz are the creators of GigarooTales, which is the name of their company that produces children’s books. The couple, who are currently residing in California, share the responsibilities of creating and managing GigarooTales. Isaiah, an illustrator by trade, takes on the role of illustrator and writer as Jenny reviews and edits the result.
CelebritiesVulture

Migos’ Culture III Has Cardi B, Drake, Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke

Bless yourself with some culture. Culture III, that is. The new Migos album is filled with hall of fame levels of talent, from Cardi B to Justin Bieber. “Feel like Beyoncé with this Birkin,” Cardi B raps in “Type Shit,” “But I’m Rowland with this Kelly.” That’s expensive wordplay. Purse collector Drake features on a track called “Having Our Way,” Future gets critical on “Picasso,” and the late Juice WRLD is honored on “Antisocial. The 19-track album boasts a posthumous collab called “Light It Up” with Pop Smoke, who was killed last year. “Need It” with NBA Youngboy was previously released, along with “Jane (Birkin),” “Straightenin,” and “Avalanche.” The follow-up to 2018’s Culture II was preceded by solo records from each of los Migos: Quavo Huncho in October 2018, Takeoff’s The Last Rocket that November, and Offset’s Father of Four in 2019. Stock up on hi-hats, big bags, and icy wrists with Culture III below.
Celebritieshot1061.com

CHRIS BROWN SAYS HE WON’T DROP ALBUM UNTIL HE’S READY

Chris Brown is in no rush to release an album. The R&B superstar has revealed that he won’t be dropping the long-awaited Breezy until the time is right. “I ain’t dropping no album until I’m ready,” he wrote on his Instagram Story Tuesday. Chris went on to explain that he...
Books & Literaturereadbrightly.com

The Best Children’s and YA Books of June 2021

With warm weather rolling in, school letting out, and pandemic restrictions starting to lift, good vibes are in the air! Along with these much-needed milestones comes a collection of excellent books to read with your kids. Whether you’re looking for interactive board books for a busy toddler or a riveting novel for a tween, these books are the perfect pairing for the first days of summer.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Give your dad an experience he won’t forget this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner, so it is time we start planning how we are going to celebrate all of the special dads in our lives. If you read my blog regularly, you know I truly value an experience over a material gift, which is why that is my go-to for any gift giving situation. I said the same thing for Mother’s Day, but it definitely goes for Father’s Day as well. All we want for the holiday is to spend quality time with the family.
Cancerhiphoplately.com

NLE Choppa Claims He's Been Curing Cancer

In addition to his rapping, NLE Coppa is known for his new-agey attitude and his crime. Now the 18-year-old is claiming his healthy lifestyle has cured cancer. "Wow man just was informed I helped cure someone from cancer. This Major To Me," NLE claimed. There were doubts that he was...