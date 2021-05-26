Pusha-T Claims ‘They Won’t Publish’ a Children’s Book He’s Been Trying To Write For Years

Bless yourself with some culture. Culture III, that is. The new Migos album is filled with hall of fame levels of talent, from Cardi B to Justin Bieber. “Feel like Beyoncé with this Birkin,” Cardi B raps in “Type Shit,” “But I’m Rowland with this Kelly.” That’s expensive wordplay. Purse collector Drake features on a track called “Having Our Way,” Future gets critical on “Picasso,” and the late Juice WRLD is honored on “Antisocial. The 19-track album boasts a posthumous collab called “Light It Up” with Pop Smoke, who was killed last year. “Need It” with NBA Youngboy was previously released, along with “Jane (Birkin),” “Straightenin,” and “Avalanche.” The follow-up to 2018’s Culture II was preceded by solo records from each of los Migos: Quavo Huncho in October 2018, Takeoff’s The Last Rocket that November, and Offset’s Father of Four in 2019. Stock up on hi-hats, big bags, and icy wrists with Culture III below.