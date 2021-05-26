Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC, LA Public Schools to Hold In-Person Classes This Fall

By Robin Hattersley-Gray
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York and Los Angeles – The two largest public school districts in the nation announced their plans this week for the resumption of in-person K-12 classes for Fall 2021. Classes at New York City schools will all be in-person for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year, with no distance learning options, reports ABC7. Mayor Bill de Blasio told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “We can’t have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back, sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again.”

#K 12 School#School Districts#La Schools#Los Angeles Schools#School Teachers#Abc7#Msnbc#Nbc Los Angeles#In Person K 12 Classes#In Person Classes#Face To Face Classes#School Buildings#Home Students#Classrooms#Lausd Campuses#Staff Members#Children Ages#Kids
