NYC, LA Public Schools to Hold In-Person Classes This Fall
New York and Los Angeles – The two largest public school districts in the nation announced their plans this week for the resumption of in-person K-12 classes for Fall 2021. Classes at New York City schools will all be in-person for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year, with no distance learning options, reports ABC7. Mayor Bill de Blasio told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “We can’t have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back, sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again.”www.campussafetymagazine.com