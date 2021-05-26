Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Astrology all begins with the planets, and within this language of cosmic divination, each planet has a personality of its own. Some planets — such as Mars and Saturn — are dark, cold, and formidable. These “malefic” planets are designed to challenge you and help you tap into your inner power, and their methods are not always for the faint of heart. To balance out the ruthless intensity of these planets are the ones that guide you toward the light. These “benefic” planets rule over pleasure, love, abundance, and everything that feels easy and enchanting; one planet stands out among them all, shining in all its hopeful glory: Jupiter. Known as the “Greater Benefic,” Jupiter literally rules over luck. That’s why Jupiter retrograde 2021 is something you should pay attention to, because it can have quite the impact on your perspective.