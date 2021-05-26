Cancel
Astronomy

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Lompoc Record
 29 days ago

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Strive to advance. Don't take shortcuts when precision and detail are required. Pace yourself and leave nothing to chance, and you will overcome any obstacle you encounter along the way. CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Explore new possibilities, but don't buy into something without doing...

AstronomyEHEXTRA

Astrograph

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)—Do what you do best. Own the stage instead of letting others crowd your space. It’s time to embrace what you enjoy doing most and take on a leadership role. Think big, but live within your means. CANCER (June 21-July 22)—Look for the silver lining in any...
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 6/24/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): As things draw to a close you find you're at loose ends. Don't worry. You needn't start from scratch when you can build on what you have. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't look to others for cues today. It's up to you to chart your own course. It's not as a big a deal as you think. In fact it's your resolve that wins people over.
AstronomySun-Journal

Pisces: Focus your energies on the people who make you happiest

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Donald Faison, 47; Cyndi Lauper, 68; Graham Greene, 69; Meryl Streep, 72. Happy Birthday: Expand your mind, check out the possibilities and explore how you can use your skills in new ways that will bring in extra cash and make you feel passionate about your long-term plans. It’s OK to be different and to strive for something because it inspires you. Follow your heart and put in the work necessary to make your dreams come true. Your numbers are 6, 14, 24, 26, 33, 37, 48.
Lifestylenwaonline.com

Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll get through the day as you would a math quiz, one problem at a time. Just keep your mind on what you're solving and by evening, you'll be done with the hard stuff and delighted by your scores. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The action will...
Lifestylegreensboro.com

Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll get through the day as you would a math quiz, one problem at a time. Just keep your mind on what you're solving and by evening, you'll be done with the hard stuff and delighted by your scores. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The action will...
Lifestyletelegraphherald.com

Today’s horoscope: June 22

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take the plunge and make changes that will motivate you to contribute to society. Be open to suggestions, but do what feels right and puts your mind at ease. Self-improvement is encouraged. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think before you act. A premature move will be costly....
Sciencearcamax.com

Mercury's Turn

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll get through the day as you would a math quiz, one problem at a time. Just keep your mind on what you're solving and by evening, you'll be done with the hard stuff and delighted by your scores. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The action will...
Lifestylewhitehallledger.com

Horoscope: Week of 6/23/2021

A setback of some kind may occur this week, Aries. Do not get too worried about it just yet. Adversity can be an excellent avenue toward personal growth. Taurus, you may need to postpone a project you were hoping to begin this week. As long as it does not get pushed any further, you should be fine.
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for June 23, 2021: Gemini, enjoy peace and prosperity; Scorpio, look for simple solutions

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Joel Edgerton was born in New South Wales, Australia, on this day in 1974. This birthday star’s ever-expanding film rsum includes roles in such movies as “Boy Erased,” “It Comes at Night” and “Exodus: Gods and Kings.” He also wrote, produced and starred in the 2019 film “The King.” Edgerton will next co-star with Dev Patel in the medieval fantasy epic “The Green Knight.”
Astronomyarcamax.com

Cosmic Course Correction

ARIES (March 21-April 19). At first glance, it would seem you're in a mood to take a chance, risk rejection, go for the big spoils. Upon further assessment, this isn't a mood at all. It's an orientation built to last. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The complexity of a relationship will...
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 23

Today’s Birthday (06/23/21). Rake in an abundant harvest together this year. Disciplined, coordinated efforts steadily grow valuable results. Summer introspection and contemplation inspire invention, leading to resolution of autumn challenges with friends. Enjoy flowering health and work this winter, before a fun social springtime. Teamwork pays high dividends.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
AstronomyCosmopolitan

Neptune Retrograde Is Uncovering Secrets

Mercury Retrograde is over, but on June 25, Neptune Retrograde begins, and it will continue through December 1. This Neptune Retrograde in Pisces is going to take us all the way back to February 2021, so think back to what you were doing back then—something may pop back up in your life.
Astrologypghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: June 24-30

CANCER (June 21-July 22):. “I was so flooded with yearning I thought it would drown me," wrote Cancerian author Denis Johnson. I don't expect that will be a problem for you anytime soon. You're not in danger of getting swept away by a tsunami of insatiable desire. However, you may get caught in a current of sweet, hot passion. You could be carried for a while by waves of aroused fascination. You might find yourself rushing along in a fast-moving stream of riled-up craving. But none of that will be a problem as long as you don't think you have something better to do. In fact, your time in the cascading flow may prove to be quite intriguing — and ultimately useful.
AstronomyCosmopolitan

The Full Moon in Capricorn Sees All Your Hard Work

Babe, Mercury Retrograde is over. I’m all love and light, but yeezus, the transits of June 2021 were mildly difficult! Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius, Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn, and Jupiter Retrograde in Pisces? Rough to say the least. The planetary transits of 2021 have required soul-searching and self-development through hard...
AstronomyElite Daily

Jupiter Retrogrades On June 20, Which Means Your Luck Is About To Change

Astrology all begins with the planets, and within this language of cosmic divination, each planet has a personality of its own. Some planets — such as Mars and Saturn — are dark, cold, and formidable. These “malefic” planets are designed to challenge you and help you tap into your inner power, and their methods are not always for the faint of heart. To balance out the ruthless intensity of these planets are the ones that guide you toward the light. These “benefic” planets rule over pleasure, love, abundance, and everything that feels easy and enchanting; one planet stands out among them all, shining in all its hopeful glory: Jupiter. Known as the “Greater Benefic,” Jupiter literally rules over luck. That’s why Jupiter retrograde 2021 is something you should pay attention to, because it can have quite the impact on your perspective.
AstronomyThe Sun US

How June’s full strawberry moon will affect YOUR star sign

THIS month’s full moon, also called the Strawberry Moon, will take place on June 24. It will happen soon after the longest day of the year (known as the summer solstice). What this means is that both the moon and the sun will be reaching the peak of their cycles at roughly the same time -- an event sure to affect us all astrologically!
Astronomycreators.com

Happy Cancer Season

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one likes to work with substandard tools, and to feel cornered into doing so under pressurized circumstances is even worse. Yet, this is exactly the recipe for today's magic. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To practice peace is to feel a kinship with the people next...
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for June 24, 2021: Cancer, be a leader today; Capricorn, be aware of beneficial allies

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Erin Moriarty was born in New York City on this day in 1994. This birthday star portrays Annie January/ Starlight in the comic book TV series “The Boys.” She has also played Nurse Helen on “From Now,” Hope Shlottman on “Jessica Jones,” and Audrey Hart on “True Detective.” On the big screen, Moriarty’s film work includes “Monster Party,” “Driven” and “Captain Fantastic.”