The city of Boise is strongly considering a return of Amtrak train routes out of its former hub. It's one of the proposals currently on the city council agenda. Boise's downtown depot hasn't seen departures by Amtrak passengers in more than 20 years, but that could change very soon, according to details shared by Idahopress.com. The city council is weighing plans to bring back routes to cities such as Salt Lake, Seattle and Portland. The state of Idaho currently operates just one Amtrak line out of Sandpoint, which runs to cities such as Chicago, Portland and Seattle.