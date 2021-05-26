Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

On leadership: Emotional intelligence is vital kind of ‘smart’ for leaders

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost leaders focus on their “business smarts” such as intellectual capability and technical skill. But another kind of “smart” that is vital to leadership is emotional intelligence, which is the ability to understand and manage your emotions and the impact they have on others. Numerous studies show what differentiates exemplary leaders from the average ones is their degree of emotional intelligence.

www.duluthnewstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Duluth, MN
Health
City
Duluth, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Goleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Intelligence#Business Intelligence#Intelligent People#Key Decisions#Future Leaders#American#Rapport#Coach For Success Inc#Leadership#Emotional Decisions#Exemplary Leaders#Practice Leaders#Organizational Insight#Intellectual Capability#Empathy#Intelligent Communicators#Social Skill#Vision#Genuine Appreciation#Managing Relationships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Duluth, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Too much positivity can become toxic, experts say

DULUTH — Optimism can lead to better health, but what happens when it turns into too much of a good thing?. People often default to trying to make us feel better when we share hardships online or in person, but encouragement can sometimes become invalidating. When “Think happy thoughts,” “It...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Listen: New Hermantown clinic helps children with autism spectrum disorder

Here is your Duluth News Tribune Minute podcast for Monday, May 17, 2021. The Duluth News Tribune Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Duluth News Tribune, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal. Find more news throughout the day at duluthnewstribune.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Heart ambushed by yearning for Mom

Recently, as a long-term substitute at a high-needs middle school, I asked the students: What do you like and love the most about your mother?. Many of them, no doubt reflecting on Mother’s Day this month, wrote how their mothers cook, listen, and are always there for them. However, one...