On leadership: Emotional intelligence is vital kind of ‘smart’ for leaders
Most leaders focus on their “business smarts” such as intellectual capability and technical skill. But another kind of “smart” that is vital to leadership is emotional intelligence, which is the ability to understand and manage your emotions and the impact they have on others. Numerous studies show what differentiates exemplary leaders from the average ones is their degree of emotional intelligence.www.duluthnewstribune.com