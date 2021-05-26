VR Trainings Are Not Going to Fix Corporate Racism
In 2017, while working at a well-known media company, I took a vacation to my home country, Nigeria. When I left, my hair was permed-sleek and straight. When I came back, I had long braids. "Oh my god, I love that!" one white woman said to me in the pantry, while going in on it without my consent. Another, wide-eyed, asked, "How long do those take? It's so cool!" and proceeded to invade my space to inspect. Neither woman, it seemed, considered her actions culturally insensitive—which is part of the obstacles plaguing people of color in the workplace. We learn to smile and keep it moving in those uncomfortable moments.