Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Russell Okung Says He's Not Signing With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
Posted by 
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 18 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Well, you can check Russell Okung off your list of potential Pittsburgh Steelers free agent signings. The offensive tackle took to Twitter on Tuesday to says he's not coming to the Steel City.

ESPN predicted Okung was headed to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $6.5 million deal. The Steelers, who have roughly $4 million left in available cap space, have options to restructure contracts, freeing up more money.

Okung isn't worried about it, though. He took to Twitter to let Steelers Nation know that this team can't afford him.

Okung also acknowledged he's only getting paid in Bitcoin. The tackle converted $6.5 million of his 2020 salary with the Carolina Panthers into cryptocurrency. Each coin was worth $23,861.77, according to Yahoo!. If Okung didn't sell or buy since Dec. 29, 2020, those coins would now be worth $10.6 million.

The two-time Pro Bowler has spent time with the Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, San Diego Chargers, Denver Broncos.

The Steelers are relying on Zach Banner, Chukwuma Okorafor, Joe Haeg and rookie Dan Moore Jr. to fill both tackle roles.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
63
Followers
187
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haeg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Chargers#American Football#Espn#Steelers Nation#The Carolina Panthers#Pro Bowler#Allsteelers Si Steelers#Steel City#Pittsburgh#Free Agent#Cap Space#Yahoo#Money#Twitter Noahstrack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Bitcoin
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers LB Quincy Roche on Transition from DE to OLB

Steelers rookie linebacker Quincy Roche spoke with the media, including Steelers Now, after rookie minicamp. Roche responded to a question about his transition from defensive end to outside linebacker.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 7th-Round Pick Tre Norwood Offically Signs Rookie Contract

The Steelers used their first of two seventh-round selections to take Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood, and on Saturday, he offically joined the Steelers. The team annouced via Twitter that Norwood has signed his rookie deal. The details of the deal have not been announced, but the contract is estimated by...
NFLDaily Tribune

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers sign multiple 2021 NFL draft picks to contracts

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed four of the team’s nine picks from the 2021 NFL draft. According to the team, punter Pressley Harvin, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Quincy Roche and defensive back Tre Norwood all inked their rookie contracts. Pittsburgh drafted Harvin in the seventh...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Record Projections

The Baltimore Ravens had their 2021 schedule rollout last week and current record projections have them looking to put together another successful season. General manager Eric DeCosta has spent the off-season reimagining the offense around Lamar Jackson and may be in for the quarterback’s best season yet. Going into 2021, the Ravens face one of the most intriguing schedules in the NFL but the elongated schedule should be a chance to let DeCosta’s new off-season additions shine in Baltimore.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers announce the signing of four of their 2021 draft picks

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of four of their nine 2021 NFL draft selections. The players now under contract are fifth-round draft pick Isaiahh Loudermilk, sixth-round draft pick Quincy Roche, and seventh-round draft picks Tre Norwood and Pressley Harvin III. We have signed DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB...
NFLchatsports.com

Roland Rivers: Background On The Steelers’ Minicamp QB

Pittsburgh Steelers, Roland Rivers, American football, Heinz Field, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Slippery Rock. As the Steelers’ rookie minicamp winds down today, it’s worth getting to know the only player present there at the game’s most important position: Quarterback Roland Rivers, a name already known to fans of western Pennsylvania football.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers 3 bold predictions for the 2021-2022 season

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 11: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against Adrian Clayborn #94 of the Cleveland Browns on January 11, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Steelers still have some question marks on this team and...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Retro Podcast: Making a trip to the Super Bowl a habit again

Our journey in the BTSC Delorean to Steeler yesteryear begins in a time No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reached the top of the box office and “Grenade” by Bruno Mars was the hottest song on the radio. Meanwhile, the Steelers were looking to return to the top of the football world as they were playing for entrance to their third Super Bowl in six years,
NFLUSA Today

NFL Network analyst with grim prediction for the Steelers

Last season the Pittsburgh Steelers won the AFC North despite playing some pretty ugly football in the last month of the season. Despite winning the division crown, the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns also made the playoffs with the Cincinnati Bengals finishing fourth with a 4-11 record. But according to...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Have Shallow Pool To Choose From If They Want To Sign Tryout Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to signing tryout players. In fact, they’re probably on the higher end of turning guys from invite to contract. In the team’s last rookie minicamp pre-pandemic, rookie QB Devlin Hodges was there solely on a tryout basis. He played well enough to earn a spot on the 90 man roster, flashed in camp, and though it came under the worst of circumstances, started six games. He’s not the only example. LB Terence Garvin and FB Will Johnson are also names who went from tryout to contributing meaningful NFL snaps. And there are plenty others who got signed even if they ultimately were let go by summer’s end.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Getting to know the Steelers 2021 UDFAs: Shakur Brown

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected nine players in the 2021 NFL draft, they continued to adding to the roster with eight undrafted free agents. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2021 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers 2021 Undrafted Free Agent class ranked 8th in AFC

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to draft nine players in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they added eight players who went undrafted. These Undrafted Free Agents (UDFA) are clinging to a hope and a prayer to try and make the roster. However, the Steelers have shown they are never one to turn their backs on a player just because they weren’t an official draft pick for the black and gold.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Steelers Hosted S Malik Hooker For Visit

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers brought in free agent S Malik Hooker for a visit on Thursday. Hooker also met with the Dolphins and Cowboys during the offseason. Hooker, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He just finished the final...