Chester County, PA

Chester County Home to Six of State’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts of the Last Decade, Including No. 1

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzdeD_0aBqJGaD00
Image via the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District.

Chester County is home to six of the state’s 50 highest-scoring school districts of the last decade, including No. 1, writes Ethan Lott for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

To determine the rankings, the Pittsburgh Business Times — a sister paper of the Philadelphia Business Journal —compared 2010-2019 standardized testing data in Pennsylvania. No tests were given in 2020, owing to the pandemic.

Click here to find out more.

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

West Chester, PA
