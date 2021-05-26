Chester County Home to Six of State’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts of the Last Decade, Including No. 1

Image via the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District.

Chester County is home to six of the state’s 50 highest-scoring school districts of the last decade, including No. 1, writes Ethan Lott for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

To determine the rankings, the Pittsburgh Business Times — a sister paper of the Philadelphia Business Journal —compared 2010-2019 standardized testing data in Pennsylvania. No tests were given in 2020, owing to the pandemic.

Click here to find out more.