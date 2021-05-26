Cancel
Fantasy Football RB Preview: The Joe Mixon Redemption Story

By Andrew Cooper
fantasyalarm.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Mixon in fantasy football. It’s a DIVISIVE topic. The slanderous labels rain down upon him from all angles and some of them may be justified. Injury prone. Poor character. Overrated. Bad organization. Split backfield. Those who have drafted him in the past and have been burned by his lack of fantasy production may be hesitant to do so again. I’ve reached for that stove in the past and felt the searing hot pains of those orange Cincinnati flames myself. Yet, I’m here now to tell you why I’m going back in on Joe Mixon this year and why you should too.

