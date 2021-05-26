Police searching for Rayne shooting suspect

Police in Rayne are searching for a suspect involved in a Tuesday night shooting on Lyman Avenue and West Jeff Davis Avenue.

The department says officers responded to the scene of the shooting at 8:53 pm on May 25. A caller had advised that one person had been shot during the incident.

Police say they found multiple casings and that a pickup truck had sustained gunshots.

The truck was occupied by two men but neither of them were injured in the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Markel Cormier of Rayne for 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Cormier's whereabouts is asked to call 789-TIPS or 334-4215.

