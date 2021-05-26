Cancel
Rayne, LA

Police searching for Rayne shooting suspect

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwkJh_0aBqJ6qC00

Police in Rayne are searching for a suspect involved in a Tuesday night shooting on Lyman Avenue and West Jeff Davis Avenue.

The department says officers responded to the scene of the shooting at 8:53 pm on May 25. A caller had advised that one person had been shot during the incident.

Police say they found multiple casings and that a pickup truck had sustained gunshots.

The truck was occupied by two men but neither of them were injured in the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Markel Cormier of Rayne for 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Cormier's whereabouts is asked to call 789-TIPS or 334-4215.

Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Hit and run suspect in police custody

The suspect in a hit and run crash in Abbeville is now in police custody. Nicole Frederick Rice, of Abbeville, was arrested on charges of felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless operation, and felony hit and run.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

UPDATE: Investigation reveals victim was being followed

An investigation into a shooting in Lafayette on Friday reveals the victim was being followed. On June 11 at 5:15 pm, officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to the intersection of W. University Ave. and St. John St. in reference to suspects from two vehicles exchanging gunfire, according to Sgt. Wane Griffin, spokesperson for the Department.
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Hit-n-run suspect wanted in Abbeville

The suspect in a hit-n-run crash in Abbeville has been identified. Nicole Frederick Rice, of Abbeville, is wanted on charges of felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless operation, and felony hit and run.
Scott, LAPosted by
KATC News

No injuries in Scott house fire

No one was injured in a Saturday night fire that investigators believe was started by a child playing with a lighter, Scott Fire officials say. Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Owl Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Eunice, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying person of interest

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers needs help from the public in solving a homicide in Eunice. On May 5, 2021, officers were en route to shots fired call when they were informed of a body at the intersection of Nimitz Street and Williams Avenue. When the officers arrived, the victim had already been transported to a local hospital where the victim died.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Doctors: Ian Howard wasn't capable of waiving Miranda rights

Two doctors who examined Ian Howard say he was too sick to waive his Miranda rights when officers questioned him in the wake of a shooting that left a police officer dead. Howard, 31, is facing two cases in Lafayette court. In one, he's accused of first-degree murder in the October 2017 shooting death of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middle Brook. In the other, he's accused of three counts attempted first-degree murder for other victims in the same incident. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty in the Middlebrook case.
Rayne, LAcrowleytoday.com

Rayne juvenile killed in weekend shooting

RAYNE - Rayne Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly advised his office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left a local 17 year old juvenile dead. In the early morning hours of Sunday May 16, at 1:08 a.m., Rayne police were notified of an unresponsive male in a parking lot on the 100 block of North Polk Street.