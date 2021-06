How 3D technology could bring more people to the meeting room. If your mind, like mine, inevitably went to the 1970 Edwin Starr song, then the only natural response is, “Absolutely nothin’ (say it again!).” And for the most part, that’s exactly the attitude that the event industry has had when it comes to virtual reality (VR). Basically, it was relegated to the same category as golf simulators, oxygen bars and vodka luges: a fun activity stuck in the corner of a reception or afterparty, but certainly not the primary focus. After all, events are about making connections between people, right? And how can you connect with people if you’ve got a stupid VR helmet on? It’s an individual, isolated experience—not a group activity, right?