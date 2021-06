Pope Francis began a new cycle of catechesis at the General Audience on Wednesday, dedicated to themes proposed by Apostle Paul in his Letter to the Galatians. In the Epistle, noted the Pope, St. Paul makes many biographical references that allow us to understand his conversion and his decision to place his life at the service of Christ. He also touches on important subjects such as freedom, grace, and the Christian way of life – topics that “touch on many aspects of the life of the Church in our times.” — The Holy Father highlighted that it is an important and decisive letter, not only for getting to know St. Paul better, but above all, for showing the beauty of the Gospel.