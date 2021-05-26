Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

ADNOC to issue exchangeable bonds, offer more shares in distribution unit

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmydF_0aBqIldz00

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday it plans to issue about $1.2 billion in exchangeable bonds and will offer more shares to investors in its listed retail unit ADNOC Distribution.

ADNOC plans to issue senior unsecured bonds due in 2024, with a 0.7% annual coupon, exchangeable into existing common shares of ADNOC Distribution, it said.

Alongside the transaction, ADNOC will offer 375 million shares in ADNOC Distribution at an offer price of 4.36 dirhams ($1.19) a share to eligible institutional investors through a bookbuilding process.

The combined offering will enable “ADNOC to further unlock and monetize significant value from its assets, whilst also increasing the free float of ADNOC Distribution, boosting liquidity in its shares and diversifying its shareholder base”, it said.

ADNOC listed 10% of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the United Arab Emirates, on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2017.

It sold another 10% of shares in ADNOC Distribution last year in a placement to institutional investors.

ADNOC has over the past few years launched a series of initiatives to create partnerships with foreign investors and extract value form its assets, as the Abu Dhabi oil giant adapts to a new era of lower oil prices.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) Refile: Story corrects headline to say bonds are exchangeable, not convertible

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adnoc#Oil Company Shares#Convertible Bonds#Retail Investors#Common Shares#Securities#Adnoc Distribution#Uae#Exchangeable Bonds#Senior Unsecured Bonds#Liquidity#Foreign Investors#Convenience Stores#Petrol Stations#Partnerships#Base#United Arab Emirates#Initiatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Dubai
Related
Trafficrli.uk.com

ADNOC Distribution Opens 450th Station in UAE

The new station is located at Sustainable City in Dubai and is the 31st station to open in the emirate since the end of April last year. The station is the latest ‘ADNOC On the Go’ neighbourhood station and is one of 42 neighbourhood stations now available across the UAE. The concept offers the community eight fuelling pumps and a stand-alone ADNOC Oasis Convenience store. Overall, the station aims to offer fuel and retail convenience to communities where traditional outlets are more impractical.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Yes Bank to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt securities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): The board of directors at private sector lender Yes Bank has approved seeking shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore in Indian or foreign currency by issuing debt securities, including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds and medium-term notes. In the...
Marketsswfinstitute.org

Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund Buys Stake in OSL Cryptocurrency Exchange Parent Company

Singapore’s GIC Private Limited purchased a US$ 70 million stake in BC Technology Group Limited, the parent company of Hong Kong’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange OSL, according to an HKEX announcement. GIC is buying 31,952,500 shares at a price of HK$ 17.00 per share, representing approximately 8.25% of the issued share capital of BC Technology Group.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution Of $0.13755 Per Share

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) - Get Report, a non-diversified registered closed-end investment company (the "Fund"), announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.13755 per share of the Fund's common stock pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan"). The distribution is subject to the following record, ex-dividend and payment dates:
Economyoilandgas360.com

Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk

DUBAI- Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco locked in another $6 billion on Wednesday to help fund a large dividend as it returned to the international debt markets with its first U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk sale, a document showed. The debt issuance, which will help fund a $75 billion dividend commitment that...
Personal FinancePosted by
Reuters

Kuwait's Ahli United Bank sells $600 million Islamic bond

DUBAI (Reuters) -Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank has sold $600 million in Additional Tier 1 Islamic bonds at 3.875%, a document showed on Wednesday. Pricing on the bond tightened from an initial price guidance of around 4.375% after the debt sale attracted more than $1.7 billion in orders, the document from one of banks on the deal showed.
Marketspinsentmasons.com

DBS issues first tokenised bond on digital exchange

The DBS bank has issued a S$15 million ($11.3m) digital bond in its first security token offering (STO). In an STO tokenised digital securities, known as security tokens, are sold in security token exchanges. Security tokens are digital contracts which are part of assets such as bonds, stocks or real estate. This type of transaction is enabled via blockchain technology.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
TheStreet

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Announces Commencement Of Exchange Offer For Trust Preferred Securities

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) ( www.OptimumBank.com) (the "Company"), the parent company of OptimumBank, today announced that it has commenced a private offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum dated June 7, 2021 and related letter of transmittal (together, the "Offering Documents").
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

AMC to ask shareholders for right to issue 25 million more shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. revealed Thursday afternoon that it will ask shareholders for the authority to issue up to 25 million shares, after selling stock into a dramatic upswell of its share price in recent days. "To successfully navigate the road ahead, we seek to assemble all of the financial tools that might help us," AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said in a statement. "An important tool for any company is having shares available to issue if, and only if, the right value creation opportunity arises." AMC previously planned to ask shareholders for approval to issue up to 500...
Worldcoincodex.com

Singapore's DBS Bank Issues Bond Through Security Token Offering

Singapore's biggest bank DBS Bank has issued a digital bond through a securities token offering. The $11.3 million bond has a maturity of 6 months and a 0.6% per annum coupon rate. DBS Bank launched their digital asset platform DBS Digital Exchange last year. DBS Bank issues bond as a...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Tradovate Offers Commission-Free Access To New Futures Exchange, FairX

What To Know: Tradovate is an online futures brokerage for the active trader. As part of a vision to change the futures industry through technology and pricing innovation, Tradovate announced it will be one of the first brokers to offer futures trading on FairX, a new CFTC-regulated futures exchange slated to launch this month.
Businesswhbl.com

Magnachip gets competing takeover bid of $1.66 billion from Cornucopia

(Reuters) – Magnachip Semiconductor Corp said on Friday that it has received a takeover bid from Cornucopia Investment Partners, topping a rival offer, which values the South Korea-based display and power chip maker at $1.66 billion. Shares of the chipmaker jumped about 22% to $28.20 in premarket trade, lower than...
Marketsinvestorsking.com

Airtel Africa Announces Default Currency Exchange Rates for Final Dividend

Airtel Africa on Thursday announced the default currency and options on currency election for the proposed 2.5 cents per ordinary share final dividend recommended by the Board. The leading telecommunications and mobile money services company said the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the final dividend...
BusinessMetro International

Signa Sports agrees to $3.2 billion SPAC deal, to buy Wiggle bicycle store

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Signa Sports United, owned by Austrian investor Rene Benko, has agreed to a U.S. listing through a blank-check merger that values the online sports goods retailer at $3.2 billion, the company said on Friday. The deal will raise $645 million for Signa Sports United, with $345 million...