WATCH: Dozens of mice pour out of farming machinery as rodent ‘plague’ continues

At a picnic area or campsite, you might see what appears to be a giant chipmunk but in fact is a golden-mantled ground squirrel. Both chipmunks and these ground squirrels are omnivores that eat plants, fruits, seeds, nuts and even insects or eggs of ground-nesting birds. Both are prey for hawks, owls, foxes, dogs, cats, raccoons and coyotes. Both carry food in cheek pouches to store in underground burrows for winter. The big differences are in their body sizes and stripes: Chipmunks are smaller, with white and dark stripes on their bodies and heads, and golden-mantled ground squirrels are considerably larger and have wider stripes only on their bodies.

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO