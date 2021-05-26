Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Gas pipeline link between Bulgaria and Greece delayed until June 2022

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

SOFIA (Reuters) - A gas pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria aimed at helping Sofia wean off Russian gas has hit another delay and will not become operational until June 2022, the head of the Bulgarian energy regulator said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic and need for additional environmental assessment for a crossing under a dam in the Bulgarian stretch had delayed the construction of the pipeline, the ICGB company, which runs the project, has said.

The 240-million-euros Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) pipeline was planned to have been ready by the end of 2020, when Sofia’s 25-year deal with Azeri gas company SOCAR to import 1 billion cubic metres of natural gas a year kicked off.

The IGB, a 182-kilometre pipeline (113 miles), is being constructed by a joint venture of Bulgaria’s state energy company BEH and Greece’s gas utility DEPA and Italy’s Edison.

“We have given our consent to the request of the ICGB to extend the deadline for the start of operations of the IGB to June 30, 2022,” said Ivan Ivanov, head of Bulgaria’s energy regulator.

The pipeline, with an initial annual capacity of 3 billion cubic metres, is important to Europe’s plans to cut its reliance on Russian gas, as it will be linked to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the final leg of a $40 billion project named the Southern Gas Corridor, that will carry Azeri gas to Europe.

The Balkan country currently gets the Azeri gas supplies through another gas pipeline link with Greece. The capacity there is reserved by September.

At present, Bulgaria meets its gas needs of about 3 billion cubic metres a year mainly with imports from Russia’s Gazprom.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Bulgarian#Igb#Socar#Depa#Icgb#The Southern Gas Corridor#Balkan#Beh#Trans Adriatic Pipeline#Russian Gas#Azeri Gas#Italy#Imports#Company#Country#Environmental Assessment#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Europe
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
Energy Industryoilandgaspeople.com

Nord Stream 2 to Start Work on Filling Pipeline

Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas project will start preparations on Friday to fill the first of two pipelines with natural gas within a few months, the Gazprom-led project said on Thursday. Nord Stream 2, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, has...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Germany prepares to set up hydrogen accord with Australia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany on Sunday said it has taken steps towards a bilateral alliance on hydrogen production and trade with Australia to try and facilitate a renewable energy-based hydrogen supply chain between the countries. Economy minister Peter Altmaier and education and research minister Anja Karliczek signed a letter of...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

China’s Pivot To Gas Is Fueling Support In LNG Demand

Global economic recovery is gradually taking shape as the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in most countries due to summer weather and rapid vaccination in industrialized countries. China was the first country to enter a lockdown in February 2020 and also the first to restart the economy. Rapid economic expansion is driving the need for raw materials such as LNG. As China’s summer heating season is starting, expect more difficulties in an already tight market.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Russia buys $1 bln worth of Turkmen gas in 2020 -ambassador

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) bought about $1 billion worth of natural gas from Turkmenistan last year, Alexander Blokhin, the Russian ambassador to the Central Asian nation, said on Friday. Gazprom resumed purchases of Turkmen gas in the second half of 2019 after suspending them in 2016. It agreed to buy up...
Energy Industrytrust.org

EU countries agree to prolong gas project funding, with caveats

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers on Friday agreed to prolong EU support for some cross-border natural gas projects, despite a push from 11 countries and the European Commission who said such funding should end to comply with climate change goals. The EU's "TEN-E" rules define which...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EU energy ministers reach compromise deal over fossil gas funding

EU energy ministers on June 11 agreed a "general approach" to the funding of European energy projects, ending support for new fossil gas and oil projects, but allowing a transitional period till end-2029 for gas infrastructure conversion to hydrogen. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Industryeuropanews20.com

Greece predicts very few bookings in June

According to ekathimerini.com, tourism officials and groups anticipate a major increase in visitor numbers to Greece starting in late June or early July. In an interview with the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the deputy president of the Greek hoteliers union, Christina Tetradi spoke of a "nonexistent" May and very few bookings in June with most hotels delaying opening until the middle of the month.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Group of Seven countries have agreed to step up their production and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, European Union Council President Charles Michel said on Sunday. A draft of a communique from the G7 summit on Sunday said the club of rich democracies would...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Norway oil and gas rig workers' strike looms if June 16 talks fail

Some 1,100 Norwegian oil and gas rig workers could go on strike from the night of June 16-17, trade unions and an employers' group told S&P Global Platts ahead of last-ditch mediation, however production was not expected to be immediately impacted. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Merkel hopes for G7 infrastructure plans in 2022

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said she hoped that a new Group of Seven task force can present first infrastructure projects in developing countries in 2022. The world’s seven most advanced economies signalled during the summit a desire to build a rival to China’s...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

G7 agrees to end new gov't support for coal power by end of 2021

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations on Sunday pledged to rapidly scale up technologies and policies that accelerate the transition away from unabated coal capacity, including ending new government support for coal power by the end of this year. The countries, in a communique following their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Ireland calls for 'middle ground' in UK-EU food standards talks

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland would like Britain and the European Union to find a “middle ground” in talks on aligning food standards that could reduce checks on food imports from Britain to Northern Ireland by 80%, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday. EU member Ireland is a key player...